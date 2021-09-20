Expanded roster of the Russian national team for the October 2022 World Cup qualifiers announced

The expanded roster of the Russian national team for the qualification matches of the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in October, has been announced.

Goalkeepers: Marinato Guilherme, Yuri Dupin, Matvey Safonov, Stanislav Kritsyuk, Andrey Lunev.

Defenders: Georgy Dzhikia, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Stanislav Magkeev, Alexey Sutormin, Ilya Samoshnikov, Igor Diveev, Mikhail Osipenko, Sergey Terekhov, Dmitry Chistyakov, Fyodor Kudryashov.

Midfielders: Alexander Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Maxim Mukhin, Alexander Erokhin, Denis Glushakov, Daniil Fomin, Arsen Zakharyan, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Alexey Miranchuk, Alexey Ionov, Zelimkhan Bakaev, Denis Makarov, Dmitry Barinov, Anton Zinkovsky.

Forwards: Fedor Smolov, Konstantin Tyukavin, Anton Zabolotny, Artyom Dzyuba, Hamid Agalarov.

The Russian national team will play two matches of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup in October. On October 8, the Russians will host rivals from Slovakia, and on October 11, they will play on a visit with Slovenia.

The Russian national team takes 2nd place in the standings of Group H, gaining 13 points in six matches. The Croatian national team has the same points, which takes 1st place by additional indicators.

Group winners will receive direct tickets to the final stage of the tournament. The runner-up teams will play in the play-offs.