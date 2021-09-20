Fair price. JPMorgan named how much Ethereum should cost – Ministry of Finance

Ethereum’s fair price based on network activity is $ 1,500. This was stated by JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglu in a commentary to Markets Insider.

The strategist’s opinion

According to him, the network of the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization is less attractive than its price suggests. Panigirtzoglu noted the growing competition from Solana, Cardano and other blockchains.

“We look at the hashrate and the number of unique addresses to try to understand the value of Ethereum. We are struggling to rise above $ 1,500, ”added the JPMorgan strategist.

Skale Labs startup head Jack O’Holleran responded by saying that Ethereum will remain the dominant decentralized financial blockchain.

“Most smart contract developers are building an ecosystem based on Ethereum, despite the announced partnerships in other networks,” he explained.

How the Ethereum course has changed

On September 1, Ethereum surpassed the $ 3,500 level for the first time since the May fall. Capitalization of the asset reached $ 412 billion.

According to the interactive table of the Ministry of Finance, the cost of the Ethereum cryptocurrency as of 14.50 is $ 3,047 per coin.

In August, the hashrate of the network of the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization renewed its historical maximum. Coin miners’ income grew 60% over the same period.

At the end of August, a large-scale block reorganization was recorded on the Ethereum network.