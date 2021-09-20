Figure skating, Trusova’s main problem is instability: what to do, why Tutberidze does not prohibit taking risks

It seems the coach is no longer trying to curb the stubborn nature of the Russian Rocket. Eteri has five more candidates for participation in the Olympics.

Phenomenal Alexandra Trusova in two years she managed to change her coach twice, but she never got rid of her main problem. In fact, her every appearance on the ice turns into a lottery, where a triumph with five pure quads and a failure with an abundance of falls are approximately equally probable.

The very first official tournament of the Olympic season showed that there was no need to talk about any stability in Trusova’s skating. Sasha can either win the Olympics or not get to Beijing at all.

Trusova’s character cannot even be curbed. Eteri Tutberidze… Or does he not want to?





Tutberidze did not save Trusova from falling. But Sasha still delighted the Americans

Instability devalues ​​all of Trusova’s upgrades

The view that some athletes do not need a coach at all is considered marginal in professional sports. However, Trusova’s entire career hints that this position is still not devoid of meaning. No, of course, Sasha alone would hardly have mastered the most difficult jumps that helped her get into the Guinness Book of Records, set world records and win the status of an absolutely unique figure skater. The point is that neither the nature of her performances, nor her priorities change with the change of coaches.

Sasha’s entire career passes under the sign of super-high expectations, which are based on her simply crazy potential. Everyone knows that in a clean box office, rivals will have to fight for silver. And at the same time, the Russian rocket still does not have a single really big victory at the adult level.

Neither Eteri Tutberidze nor Evgeni Plushenko managed to understand the reasons for the notorious instability and defeat it. For the second season in a row, Sasha appears to be updated, but these are only cosmetic changes. It is clear that with the pure performance of five quads, both the dramatic Romeo and Juliet program and the absolutely rock Cruella will look luxurious. But at the first misfire, any image collapses, and we again see an unsuccessful pursuit of expensive elements.





Trusova performed the best performance in history. And for this it was worth returning to Tutberidze

Why Trusova does not go to facilitate the program

The situation can be radically changed only if the complexity is deliberately reduced. For example, at the Russian Championship in Chelyabinsk, Sasha declared only two quads and for the first time in a long time did without falling in a free program. However, firstly, the skater took this step due to the consequences of the injury, and, secondly, she still lost Anna Shcherbakova and Kamila Valieva, taking the usual third place. Obviously, it is not in Trusova’s character to artificially reduce the complexity and wait for the mistakes of the rivals. If there is a choice, she will always prefer to take risks and go for broke.

So, most likely, we will again have a full palette of emotions after Trusova’s skates. It is almost impossible to predict when Sasha will make five quads and break the world record, and when he will fail and lose to skaters without ultra-si. This does not negate her good chances for Olympic gold, because for this she needs to be given one normal (for herself) rental with one or two falls per season and one reference, as a week earlier in Chelyabinsk.

Despite the expectations of many fans and specialists, Trusova did not give up her crazy content after returning to Eteri Tutberidze. And this is perhaps the main conclusion that can be drawn after the rentals in Chelyabinsk and Norwood. Passing a year and a half ago from Tutberidze to Plushenko, Sasha lamented that in “Khrustalny” she was not allowed to jump five quads. Plushenko acted differently and supported the maximalism of his ward, but only until the first failure.





Trusova fell down and upset Tutberidze. The very first tournament brought Sasha down to earth

In the tandem of Trusova and Tutberidze, only Sasha is at risk

The return to Tutberidze made it possible to expect that Trusova would agree to the terms of the coaching staff and give up excessive risk for the sake of stability. But instead, Sasha from the very first starts declares space content, which would have been impossible without the approval of Eteri Georgievna. In theory, it is Tutberidze who seems to be the only person capable of curbing Trusova’s stubborn character. She has both the coaching wisdom and the highest authority for this. But why doesn’t Eteri forbid Sasha to take risks?

It is unlikely that Tutberidze would have behaved in this way if Trusova had been her only contender for Beijing gold. But now in “Khrustalny” there are six top singles at once, each of which, with varying probability, can go to Beijing and be on the podium. Therefore, she can allow one of the six to take risks. After all, while Trusova is putting her career on the line, Tutberidze herself practically does not lose anything. She has someone to win the Olympics without Sasha.