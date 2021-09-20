Flagship video cards in Cyberpunk 2077. Comparative testing in high resolutions

Now is the time to go back to Cyberpunk 2077 and talk in more detail about high-resolution performance. Let’s compare the top models from AMD and NVIDIA at 1440p and 4K. Let’s take a look at the performance of the GeForce RTX with tracing and DLSS.

The game stands out for its distinctive design inspired by the fantasy of the 80s and 90s. In terms of visual presentation, the authors managed to well reflect the feeling of a large metropolis with a clear segregation of society and a sense of general decline in the outskirts. Cyberpunk 2077 runs on the REDengine 4 engine under the DirectX 12 API, delivering detailed beautiful graphics. Although dark interiors are sometimes drowned in “soap” and twilight, and shootings suffer from overloading visual effects. For a better experience, feel free to turn off chromatic aberration, grain, and motion blur.

Ray-tracing technology is supported, which improves global illumination, shadows and reflections. Detailed analysis of the trace in a separate review.

Test participants

Seven video cards are involved in testing:

The GeForce RTX 3090 series is represented by ASUS TUF-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING, and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti series is presented by ASUS TUF-RTX3080TI-O12G-GAMING.

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti series presented by ASUS ROG-STRIX-RTX3070TI-O8G-GAMING.

The Radeon RX 6900 XT series is represented by the PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate.

The rest of the video cards are represented by reference models. All participants were adjusted to standard frequencies in order to assess the potential of conventional video cards without factory overclocking.

Full specifications are shown in the table.

Video adapter GeForce RTX 3090 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GeForce RTX 3070 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FE Radeon RX 6900 XT Radeon RX 6800 XT Core GA102 GA102 GA104 GA104 TU102 Navi 21 Navi 21 Number of transistors, mln.pcs 28000 28000 17400 17400 18600 26800 26800 Process technology, nm eight eight eight eight 12 7 7 Core area, sq. mm 627 627 392 392 754 520 520 Number of stream processors 10496 10240 6144 5888 4352 5120 4608 Number of tensor cores 328 320 192 184 544 – – Number of RT cores 82 80 48 46 68 80 72 Number of texture units 328 320 192 184 272 320 288 Number of rendering units 112 112 96 96 88 128 128 Core base frequency, MHz 1395 1365 1575 1500 1350 1825 1825 Game Clock frequency, MHz – – – – – 2015 2015 Boost frequency, MHz 1695 1665 1770 1725 1635 2250 2250 Memory bus, bit 384 384 256 256 352 256 256 Memory type GDDR6X GDDR6X GDDR6X GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory frequency, MHz 19500 19000 19000 14000 14000 16000 16000 Memory capacity, GB 24 12 eight eight eleven 16 16 Supported DirectX Version 12 Ultimate (12_2) 12 Ultimate (12_2) 12 Ultimate (12_2) 12 Ultimate (12_2) 12 Ultimate (12_2) 12 Ultimate (12_2) 12 Ultimate (12_2) Interface PCI-E 4.0 PCI-E 4.0 PCI-E 4.0 PCI-E 4.0 PCI-E 3.0 PCI-E 4.0 PCI-E 4.0 Power, W 350 350 290 220 260 300 300

The table shows the official data on the average Boost Clock for the core. The graphics for the GeForce indicate the full frequency range – from base to peak Boost, for Radeon – the range from Game Clock to peak Boost.

Test stand

The test bench configuration is as follows:

processor: Intel Core i9-9900K;

cooling system: be quiet! Silent Loop 280mm;

motherboard: ASUS ROG Maximus XI Formula;

memory: Kingston HyperX HX434C16FB3K2 / 32 (DDR4-3466 @ 3600);

system disk: Kingston SSDNow UV400 480GB;

additional disk number 1: Kingston A2000 NVMe PCIe 1000GB;

additional disk number 2: Kingston KC2000 NVMe PCIe 1000GB;

case: Antec NX800;

power supply: Antec HCG850 Gold;

monitor: ASUS PB278Q (2560×1440, 27 ″);

operating system: Windows 10 Pro x64;

AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition driver 21.7.1 / 21.6.1;

driver NVIDIA GeForce 466.77.

Testing was done by repeating a walk through a crowded city block in game version 1.23.

Measurements were taken using MSI Afterburner.

Test results

Let’s take a look at the performance at 2560×1440 with standard Ultra settings without tracing.

All participants are given acceptable fps. The older AMD models are weaker than the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. On par with the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Loading video memory over 7 GB.

Turn on ray tracing. First, let’s look at NVIDIA’s results with standard ray-tracing quality profiles, which provide DLSS in Auto mode.

With an average quality of “rays” with DLSS, the performance is higher than with conventional graphics. But it should be borne in mind that this is a fast DLSS mode, in which the picture is more blurry. It is noteworthy that junior participants get the biggest speedup from DLSS. As the tracing quality improves, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti starts to yield to the GeForce RTX 3070. The overall frame rate remains at a good level.

The game uses fast DLSS modes by default. Based on the demonstrated performance, the DLSS Balanced mode is clearly used in the 2560×1440 resolution format. Switching to high-quality DLSS mode will allow you to achieve a clearer picture.

Video cards of the GeForce RTX 3080/3090 level do well with tracing and high-quality DLSS in 2560×1440 resolution. The undemanding user will be satisfied with the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

Radeon benchmarks were not run with tracing because AMD graphics cards perform very poorly in this mode and do not support DLSS to speed up performance. As an example, take a look at our tracing overview, which shows the potential of the Radeon RX 6900 XT with Full HD tracing. With beams, the top-end AMD video card is weaker than the GeForce RTX 3070 with similar installations without DLSS.

Moving on to 4K resolution.

In this format, the Radeon RX 6900 XT performs as well as the GeForce RTX 3090. But the overall frame rate is quite low. Here we need overclocking and a slight decrease in settings. The video memory load exceeds 8 GB.

NVIDIA solutions can be accelerated by DLSS. And thanks to this technology, even ray tracing is available. Below are the results of the older GeForce RTX with standard profiles of medium and maximum trace quality.

Excellent performance in all modes, but such high frame rates are provided by DLSS Performance level. If you want a picture that is close to the original 4K, you need a quality DLSS mode.

When switching to the DLSS quality mode, performance decreases by 40% relative to DLSS Auto. And here you won’t be able to play either on the GeForce RTX 3090 or on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

Let’s supplement the results in 4K with a visual comparison of GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, Radeon RX 6900 XT in Cyberpunk 2077 4K

conclusions

Since its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has received many important updates, and video card manufacturers have been working on software optimizations in the drivers. And a certain increase in performance relative to the first tests is noticeable, but the game is still extremely demanding. Flagship models from NVIDIA and AMD let you play comfortably at 2560×1440 without tracing. Even the three-year-old GeForce RTX 2080 Ti can handle this mode with confidence. But if we talk about heavy modes with tracing or 4K, the situation is saved only by NVIDIA DLSS technology. By default, the game uses DLSS performance modes, where a decrease in the clarity of details is clearly noticeable. But this combination of parameters allows you to get acceptable performance even in 4K with tracing. We recommend turning on the high-quality DLSS mode, where the loss in picture quality is minimal. But tracing from DLSS Quality modern video cards pull out only at a resolution of 2560×1440. In 4K, you have to forget about tracing or make compromises and use the usual DLSS settings with a “soap” picture. Although even such a compromise solution is more than AMD video cards can give. Top-end Radeon only allow playing at 2560×1440 without tracing, and in 4K you can achieve comfortable fps only with medium graphics settings. Therefore, NVIDIA graphics cards remain the best choice for Cyberpunk 2077 if you want the maximum visual experience with the best performance.