Forbes has named the 10 highest paid actresses in the world. For 2019-2020, they received half as much as men | Hromadske television

In the first place in the Forbes ranking was Sofia Vergara, known for her role in the sitcom “American Family”, and now – the judge of the show “America Seeking Talent”. The publication estimates that its income in the year to June 2020 was $ 43 million.
Angelina Jolie over the past year earned $ 35.5 million and was in second place in the Forbes ranking. She is one of only two actresses (along with Emily Blunt) whose majority of her income comes from working in films, not on television.
On the third place – Gal Gadot, who starred in Wonder Woman 1984, the DC superhero action movie. Her income for the last year until June 2020 was $ 31 million. Wonder Woman 1984 is due out later this year.
The top 10 also includes Melissa McCarthy ($ 25 million), Meryl Streep (24 million), Emily Blunt (22.5 million), Nicole Kidman (22 million), Ellen Pompeo (19 million), Elizabeth moss (16 million) and Viola Davis (15.5 million).
Has the pandemic somehow affected the rating? (Spoiler: yes)
Forbes notes that this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, actresses who traditionally act in films have earned less. But working on TV series and videos for streaming services has brought in much more money.
For example, Scarlett Johansson, who topped the Forbes rankings last year with $ 56 million in revenue, is now out of the top ten. But Meryl Streep returned to it after eight years of absence – and all thanks to two roles in series for online platforms, including Netflix.
In total, the ten highest paid actresses in the world earned $ 254 million from July 2019 to June 2020. That’s more than half the top ten highest paid actors in the world, who had combined income of $ 545.5 million over the same period.