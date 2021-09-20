Forbes has named the 10 highest paid actresses in the world. For 2019-2020, they received half as much as men | Hromadske television

In the first place in the Forbes ranking was Sofia Vergara, known for her role in the sitcom “American Family”, and now – the judge of the show “America Seeking Talent”. The publication estimates that its income in the year to June 2020 was $ 43 million.

Angelina Jolie over the past year earned $ 35.5 million and was in second place in the Forbes ranking. She is one of only two actresses (along with Emily Blunt) whose majority of her income comes from working in films, not on television.

On the third place – Gal Gadot, who starred in Wonder Woman 1984, the DC superhero action movie. Her income for the last year until June 2020 was $ 31 million. Wonder Woman 1984 is due out later this year.

The top 10 also includes Melissa McCarthy ($ 25 million), Meryl Streep (24 million), Emily Blunt (22.5 million), Nicole Kidman (22 million), Ellen Pompeo (19 million), Elizabeth moss (16 million) and Viola Davis (15.5 million).