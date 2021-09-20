forecast and rate for 1.78 / Today at 16:30

On September 20, the match of the 8th round of the Russian Premier League will take place, in which Lokomotiv will play away with Ural. The game will start at 16:30 Moscow time. Ural – Lokomotiv: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Ural

“Bumblebees” are still hard to score points. More precisely, we can say that they practically do not recruit them. In the round before last they had a draw with Rostov (1: 1), after which the team had already 2 points in the account.

Now Ural has the least points in RPL. Thus, the club takes the last place in the standings.

In the 7th round, the team Igor Shalimov suffered a heavy defeat from Rubin. On the road, Ural conceded 4 unanswered goals, having worsened their difference to -11.

Shalimov will not be able to count on Roman Emelyanova and Rafala Augustynyak…

“Locomotive”

The “railroad workers” have 15 points after seven rounds. Together with Zenit, they share the title of a win-win RPL team. Wards Marko Nikolic scored 4 wins and 3 draws.

“Locomotive” won in the last round against Wings of the Soviets. The double was marked by François Camano. At the same time, the top scorer of the team at the moment is Fedor Smolov with six goals in his account.

Earlier, Loko parted with Moscow Dynamo (1: 1) and defeated Krasnodar 2: 1. It is also worth highlighting the draw with Zenit (1: 1).

It is impossible not to recall the participation of the guests in the Europa League. In the first round of the group stage, the “red-greens” managed to score one point, playing in a draw with “Marseille”.

Will not play in this fight Anton Miranchuk… Participation in question Macieja Rybusya…

Forecast and rate

You can bet on the victory of “Ural” with the odds of 4.40. A draw has been set with the odds of 3.65. The bookmakers announced the victory of Lokomotiv with a quote of 1.86.

Loko have not suffered a single defeat this season. Nevertheless, the participation of the team in the Europa League may affect this fight. Ural knows how to impose a fight, and after the defeat by Rubin, the hosts will tune in to the fight.

It is possible that we will not see a large number of goals scored from the guests. We offer a variant with a stake on Lokomotiv’s IT less than 1.5 per 1.78.

In the last two head-to-head games, Ural managed to achieve a draw in the first half. You can bet on a draw in the first half with the odds of 2.18.