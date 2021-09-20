Former spouses Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited on screen for the first time in 19 years

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Yesterday finally happened what fans of 51-year-old Jennifer Aniston and 56-year-old Brad Pitt have been waiting for many years: the former spouses appeared on the screen together. Jen and Brad will take part in the live readings of the 1982 comedy film “Easy Times at Ridgemont High,” which will air on September 17th.



Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt

The last (and only) time together on the screen they appeared in 2001 – then Pitt played in one of the episodes of the TV series “Friends”, in which Aniston starred in one of the main roles. The couple’s last “live” communication took place at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January this year, when they met backstage and greeted each other warmly, which then sparked talk of their possible reunion.

But, judging by the latest news, Pitt did not leave fans of his and Aniston couple hoping for a renewal of their romantic relationship. The actor is dating 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski, and, according to insiders, their relationship has been going on for over a year. With Jennifer, who after her separation from her husband Justin Theroux did not give reason to suspect herself of a new romance, Brad maintains a good relationship – after breaking up with Angelina Jolie, he and Aniston became friends and sometimes even see each other in an informal setting.

In addition to Aniston and Pitt, other celebrities also took part in the readings, including Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn and many others.