Fortune launches journalism charity on Ethereum

American business magazine Fortune has launched a new decentralized endowment fund with the insane token artist (NFT) Pplpleasr, whose proceeds go to independent journalists and programs that promote journalistic integrity.

The new Fortune Journalism PleasrFund has been launched on the Ethereum blockchain through Endaoment, a decentralized autonomous organization focused on philanthropy, the company said on Monday, and has so far received 214.55 Ether (ETH) worth approximately $ 660,000 at current prices. , which is half of the proceeds from the sale of the limited edition Pplpleasr NFT, commissioned by Fortune and completed in August.

The first four beneficiaries of the foundation are Report for America / The GroundTruth Project Inc., Institute for Nonprofit News, Committee to Protect Journalists Inc. and Reporters Without Borders. Each organization will receive an initial distribution of approximately $ 165,000 from Fortune and Pplpleasr.

Individuals can donate to the fund through cryptocurrency or PayPal, and future earnings are planned to be directed to other journalism programs.

The cryptocurrency donation industry is booming as blockchain technology and digital assets become more popular. As reported in July, a Bitcoin (BTC) charity event raised $ 1.3 million in Bitcoin in less than three weeks to support clean water projects and sanitation in developing countries. New and emerging cryptocurrency projects have also shown their generosity: Trippy Bunny NFT recently donated all proceeds from the mint sale to the American Suicide Foundation.

Many existing nonprofits have also begun accepting cryptocurrency donations, as evidenced by recent efforts to help Afghans displaced by the Taliban takeover following the United States’ withdrawal, New York-based mass organization Hearts & Homes for Refugees announced. which accepts donations in nearly a dozen cryptocurrencies in partnership with The Giving Block.

In January, the American Cancer Society launched the first-ever cryptocurrency-based cancer fund, giving donors another opportunity to contribute to the organization.

Even the GOP, which previously criticized cryptocurrencies and digital assets, announced in June that it would begin accepting cryptocurrency contributions through BitPay.