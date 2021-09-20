Franz Toast reveals the secret of Max Verstappen’s success

The head of AlphaTauri Franz Toast told how Max Verstappen differs from other talented Red Bull drivers.

Toast has worked with many great drivers in the past, including four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Riccardo and Max Verstappen. They all previously played for the Toro Rosso team, now known as AlphaTauri.

“All the drivers who have played for our team have the talent needed to compete in Formula 1 races,” Toast said in an interview. RN356… – Like Riccardo and Vettel, Max is talented, but beyond that he also has a huge passion. He loves competitions and races. He spends many hours on the simulator and is therefore always well prepared for the race weekend. Another important point is the discipline required to perform well. Verstappen understood from the start how important it is to be disciplined. I believe that his father helped him in this. “

The head of the former Verstappen team noticed another strong point of the Dutchman: “Max is an innovator. He finds opportunities to improve himself, as well as the car and the team. Of all the riders I’ve worked with, he wins on all of these points. This is the decisive factor. “