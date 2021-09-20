Futsal World Cup: Russia unsuccessfully ended the match with Guatemala, but retained the victory

I would like to believe that the guys were simply saving energy before the playoffs of the World Cup.

On September 18, the Russian mini-football team played in Kaunas the final match of the group stage of the World Cup – 2021. Our team, having won two starting matches, advanced to the playoffs of the tournament ahead of schedule, but still played with weaker Guatemala to win.

And if the first half did not raise any questions at all, everything was great. At the end of the match, the Russians could hardly hold back the onslaught of an inferior opponent in the class. If the Guatemalans were more precise in the final stage of the attacks, and our goalkeeper did not save, everything could end sadly.





Almost perfect timing

The Russian national team started the match confidently, realizing their power and the status of a favorite. And already in the second minute she scored a goal: Robinho from the sideline he gave a horse pass to Afanasyev, and he hammered the ball into the goal with one touch from the summer. Now you could feel even calmer!

Guatemala, having conceded the ball, was able to slightly push the game away from their goal, but failed to achieve much. There was a moment at Aguilar, who made a good shot on horseback, and that’s all. But with their pressure, the Guatemalans created many problems for the Russian national team. Wards Skorovich sometimes they went on the attack with difficulty. It was especially difficult at first for the “Tyumen”, the third four, in the first two matches of the World Cup, which received few chances. But Skorovich decided to give the guys playing time and at the same time keep a high playing pace, and therefore released Milovanov, Antoshkin, Abramovich and Asadov in the seventh minute. Their change was not easy, and when it seemed that Guatemala had seized the initiative and it was necessary to change the quartet before something unpleasant happened, Russia scored. Abramovich flew along the left flank and played on the oncoming Asadov – 2: 0.





And then the Guatemalans began to get tired. Robinho and Afanasiev from a corner the twin brother almost scored the first goal, but the goalkeeper helped out. And in the 13th minute, the Russians managed to realize another luxurious standard: Romulo hung from a corner, and Abramov tamed the ball with a kick into the corner – 3: 0.

In the last minutes, the opponent was completely exhausted and switched to the game with long-range passes. Oddly enough, this allowed to create a couple of unpleasant moments at the gate of Putilov. But our goalkeeper was there. The Russians also attacked, but without undue zeal. It seems that everything was already clear.

Russia fought back

After the break Zamtaradze replaced at the gates of the Russian national team Putilov. At the beginning of the first half, George did not have a job at all, but he did not have to be heroic. What can not be said about his counterpart William Ramirez, whom the Russian national team players pretty much tormented: either Robinho beat dangerously, then Romulo and Abramov almost hammered a beautiful ball after another set.

And then suddenly there was a penalty kick against the Russian national team. The ball hit first in the chest, and then in the hand of Romulo, who was sliding down into his penalty area. The judges watched the replay for a long time and conferred, but in the end they decided – to be six meters. And Alvarado hammered the ball into the net – 1: 3.

The scored goal of the Guatemalans cheered up a little, but the Russians still played much stronger. And the fourth goal did not have to wait long. Our supporters put pressure on, provoked a fuss and turmoil in the opponent’s penalty area, and Antoshkin, beautifully putting his opponent on the backswing, scored – 4: 1.





It seemed that it was necessary to run and finish off the opponent. But the Russians either decided to save their strength, or simply relaxed early – and Guatemala seized the initiative. After hitting Aguilar from the air, Zamtaradze made the first cool save. A couple of minutes later there was the second: Antoshkin lost the ball right in front of the goal, and Alvarado was hitting from five meters. Then Aguilar loaded the bar, and a minute later he was shooting at the far bottom corner – and how did our overall goalkeeper manage to fold?

In general, if Zamtaradze did not save, and the Guatemalans were a little more precise in the final stage of the attacks, then everything could have turned into an unpleasant result. The Russian national team played the ending of the match poorly, but retained the victory. Therefore, we will believe that I was simply saving strength for the playoffs, where I made my way from the first place. Skorovich’s team will play the first match through on September 22.