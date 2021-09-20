Future: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple CEO Tim Cook said artificial intelligence is already everywhere. The entrepreneur told about this in an interview with Time.

When asked about the future of artificial intelligence, Tim Cook replied that he was delighted with technological progress. “Today AI is present in a number of products that you do not even think about,” – said the head of Apple. The entrepreneur noticed that artificial intelligence allows the smartphone to recognize the user’s face, the voice assistant Siri – to respond to requests.

“I see we are in the very early stages of what it can do for people and how it can make people’s lives easier,” Cook said. According to an Apple top manager, the benefits of new technologies directly depend on how well they are thought out.

Cook called the release of a large amount of time that now has to be spent on routine as the most important feature of a future with a developed AI. The entrepreneur also noted that new technologies should improve real life, and not replace it: “So that it does not distract from the physical world and your physical relationships.”

In December 2017, Tim Cook stated that he was not worried about artificial intelligence, rather he was worried about people with machine thinking. “I worry about people thinking like machines. We must work to embed technology with humanity and other values, ”Cook said in an interview with Bloomberg.