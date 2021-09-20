Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple is working on two versions of foldable smartphones. This is reported by Business Korea.

An industry source told the media that the company is developing two types of iPhone with flexible screens. Apple may release a phone that folds horizontally and vertically. At the same time, the first such gadget from Apple will be a clamshell smartphone with a 7.5-inch OLED screen produced by LG Display.

The insider also noted that at first the American company will have a small share in the segment of folding devices. This is because the market is occupied by competitors. “Apple will not be able to lead the foldable smartphone market for a while, as the market is led by Samsung, and Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei and Xiaomi are also making similar products,” said an anonymous source.

According to analysts, Samsung’s current market share is 87 percent. It is unlikely that the Korean manufacturer will lose more than 15 percent after the release of the first foldable iPhone.

In August, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman announced that Apple would unveil the first foldable smartphone within two to three years. Judging by the patents of folding devices appearing on the network, the engineers of the Tim Cook corporation are either already working on the device, or are just studying the market.