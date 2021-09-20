Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

IPhone contains fragments of plastic from bottles. This was reported on the Apple website.

Social media users drew attention to the company’s report on the iPhone 13 announcement. In the section on caring for the environment, it was stated that Apple uses plastic from recycled water bottles to produce antennas in smartphones.

Also in the message, we found a mention of the fact that only recycled rare earth elements are used in the creation of smartphones. For example, gold is present on the motherboard and in the wiring, tin is present in MagSafe magnets.

According to the company’s representatives, by 2030 Apple intends to ensure zero impact on the climate in all aspects of its activities. “This means that every device that Apple sells must be completely carbon neutral,” the report says.

In the fall of 2020, Apple announced that it would no longer bundle its smartphones with free power adapters and wired headphones. Later, the corporation’s initiative was supported by many other smartphone manufacturers.

Earlier it became known that Apple decided to abandon the packaging film for the box with the iPhone 13. According to the company, by 2025, plastic will be completely excluded from the packaging of Apple products.