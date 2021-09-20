Genshin Impact – Banners and events of the second part of patch 2.1, Banner composition and event rewards

Action / RPG developers Genshin Impact have presented a list of events and banners that await players in the second part of update 2.1 Lunar Consolation for the Mortal World. Travelers are waiting for the character Sangomoniya Kokomi, the new weapon Eternal Moonlight, as well as several events with pleasant rewards.

Lunar Consolation Event

Dates: September 27 – October 11

The event is open to players with an adventure rank of at least 28, as well as completed tasks of the Archons “Volume I. Chapter III: Approaching a New Star” and “Chef’s Scoop. Chapter I: A Culinary Tour of Mondsstadt “. You have to complete tasks and participate in trials to get the exclusive weapon Blessed Lord of the Waters (Two-handed) along with materials for its awakening, the Crown of Insight, source stones, recipes and much more.

Clouds and Stars Travel Event

Dates: September 28 – October 12

Log into the game every day for 7 days to get Mora, Enhancement Ore, Experience Books, and as many as 10 Intertwining Fates for Banners. Entry rewards will be available to adventurers rank 5 and above.

Haunted Secrets Event

Dates: September 19 – 26

To participate in the event, you need to reach Adventure Rank 30, as well as complete the Archons’ quest “Escape from Rito Island” and Katerina’s quest “Soaring Ghosts: Beginning the Investigation.” Complete special expeditions of the event to receive the source stones as a reward. Depending on which characters go on the expedition, you can also get sacred oil, talent enhancement materials, hero experience books, and other useful items.

Drifting Glow Character Banner

Dates: September 21 – October 12

Through the Drifting Glow Prayer, players will have the chance to receive an exclusive five-star character, Sangonomy Kokomi (Hydro), as well as the four-star Rosary (Cryo), Bei Dou (Electro), and Xing Qiu (Hydro) with an increased chance.

In addition, during the banner validity period, you will be able to test these characters in a test run.

With the release of Sangonomiya Kokomi, the Sleeping Dragon Legends quest dedicated to her will appear. It will be available to players with adventure rank 40 or higher, as well as completed Archons quest Volume II. Chapter III: The All-Seeing God, the Mortal World “and the assignment of the legends” The Brennial World. Chapter I: Reflections on Frailty. “

Incarnation of the Divine Weapon Banner

Dates: September 21 – October 12

Weapon Prayer will increase the chances of obtaining the exclusive five-star weapon Eternal Moonglow (Catalyst) and Precious Maelstrom (One-Handed). The four-star Sword Flute (One-handed), Two-handed sword Favonia (Two-handed), Storm of Dragons (Polearm), Codex Favonia (Catalyst) and Stringless (Missile) will also be included in the composition.

Players can use the Path of Incarnation system to select their preferred five-star weapon in the banner.

Eternal Moonlight (Catalyst)

Basic attack 608

Health 49.6%

Increases the healing bonus by 10%, and also increases the damage of a normal attack by 1% of the maximum health of the character equipped with this weapon. For 12 seconds after using an elemental explosion, a hit with a normal attack on an enemy restores 0.6 units of energy. Energy can be restored no more than once every 0.1 second.

Stats are for level 90 weapons of rank 1 awakening.