globular star cluster in the heart of the Milky Way

On the Hubble Space Telescope’s website under the heading “Image of the Week”, a beautiful image of the object with the designation ESO 520-21, also known as Palomar 6, has been published.

This formation is a globular star cluster located in the constellation Ophiuchus close to the center of the Milky Way. In this region, interstellar gas and dust absorb the radiation of the luminaries, which makes observation difficult.

Globular clusters contain a large number of stars closely related by gravity. Unlike open star clusters, which are located in the galactic disk, globular clusters are in the halo.

Such clusters have a symmetrical spherical shape, which is clearly seen in the presented photograph (see below). In this case, an increase in the concentration of luminaries is observed closer to the center of the structure.

Data from two instruments on board the Hubble were used to form the image. In particular, during the observations, the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) device was used, which allows capturing images in the visible, near infrared, near and middle ultraviolet regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. In addition, the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) was used.