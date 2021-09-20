Golovin scored in a derby, but AS Monaco are still at the bottom of the table

The Monegasques ended in a draw with Nice.

Championship of France. League 1

6th round

Nice – Monaco – 2: 2 (0: 1)

Goals: Golovin, 39 (0: 1). Delors, 51 (1: 1). Budaoui 73 (2: 1). Ben Yedder, 77 – from the penalty spot (2: 2).

Missed penalty: Gouiri, 82 (past)

“Nice”: Benitez, Dante, Lotomba (Atal, 57), Todibo, Bard, Lemina, Rosario (Danilyuk, 89), Budaoui, Dolberg (Delor, 15), Ghiri, Stengs (Tyuram, 89).

“Monaco”: Nyubel, Sidibe, Kayu Enrique, Maripan (Pavlovich, 83), Badiashile, Disasi (Diatta, 73), Golovin (Diop, 72), Tshuameni, Fofana, Ben Yedder (Boadu, 83), Martins (Folland, 62).

Warnings: Atal, 58. Badiashile, 81. Dante, 87. Diop, 88. Sidibe, 90 + 2.

Judge: Letexier (France).

September 19th. Nice. Allianz Riviera Stadium.

After a pause for the national teams’ matches, everything was difficult for Monaco. A week ago, the team from the principality lost at home to Marseille (0: 2), and on Thursday, with an unconvincing game, it started in the Europa League with a minimal victory over Sturm (1: 0). True, the Monegasques played with the Austrians in a far from optimal composition. Some of the key players received a pause or time to heal their injuries, and someone, like Alexander Golovin, who gave the winning goal pass, came out only as a substitute.

It is clear that all thoughts of head coach Niko Kovacs were about the upcoming derby of the Côte d’Azur. It was last season that Monaco beat Nice three times in Ligue 1 and the French Cup, but now the neighbors of the red and white have a completely different team. At the same time, Jim Ratcliffe, the richest man in Great Britain, who owns the eagles, not only invested in strengthening the squad, for 48 million he got Stengs, Klivert, Rosario, Delor, Lemin and bought Todibo from Barcelona.

The key decision is to invite Christophe Galtier, the creator of the championship Lille, to the post of head coach. It seems that this specialist is a real magician, and with him “Nice” not only changed the scheme typical of recent years, moving to 4-4-2, but also completely changed its face. After four rounds, the red-blacks not only secured a foothold in the group of leaders – they remained the only team in the top-5 championships without conceding goals.

Naturally, it was necessary to adapt to such an opponent, and for the first time in a long time Kovacs chose not a hybrid, but a pronounced formation with three central defenders. All the best were thrown into the battle, with the exception of Folland, who was in crisis since the beginning of the season, and the only striker Ben Yedder was supported by insiders – Gelson Martins and Golovin.

In some AS Monaco matches, this means an emphasis on attack, but on Sunday, both teams did not force events for a long time. As if imbued with the already unusual atmosphere of the empty stands, which were closed for visits for three matches after the riots at the game “Nice” – “Marseille”. The hosts also had to rebuild 15 minutes after the starting whistle due to Dolberg’s injury.

As a result, the guests were the first to switch gears, and Golovin turned out to be a noticeable figure in this process. Having rocked the game with two classy standards, which lacked only accuracy in the end, the Russian midfielder dispersed another attack and finished it himself, hitting Ben Yedder on the lawn in the goal area with a rebound. The captain rehabilitated himself a few minutes later, reacting to a run by Zhelson Martins, who gave a perfect pass to an empty corner to Golovin. There is the first goal of our legionnaire in the new season!

Golovin scored the first goal of the season ??? The Monaco players played the attack well, in the end Sasha had only to substitute his leg. And he did not disappoint? pic.twitter.com/xIzyI5lyQ9 – Match TV (@MatchTV) September 19, 2021

Everything was deserved and natural. The question was whether Monaco had enough safety margin for the second half. “Nice”, after all, as expected, added after the break, and still the hosts played back with inexplicable simplicity. Maripan slept through Guiri’s dash on his beloved left flank, and Badiashil in front of his goal did not even indicate the struggle with Delor.

The eagles’ pressure increased, while the red and white had too few real attempts to push the game away from their goal. True, one of them ended with the fact that Atal, urgently replacing the injured Lotomba, only stopped the promising breakthrough of Golovin at the cost of a yellow card. Only this was not enough, and after Nübel pulled the blow at close range, and Delors frankly forgave Monaco, Kovacs decided to change.

Already without Golovin replaced in the 72nd minute, the Monegasques did not immediately figure out how to play with two central defenders, and got the second goal. Well, the guests turned out to be more successful in the performance of the 11-meter. And if finally Ben Yedder, who scored this season, was flawless, then Gouiri, after hitting the ball in the hand of the unfortunate Badiashil, missed the goal and in a fit of emotion tore his shirt.

Perhaps, in such a game, a draw that did not suit anyone is natural, although both teams have the right to complain about bad luck. Monaco also had a chance, which spoiled Boadu, and the reds and whites, despite positive developments, are still at the bottom of the table with one win in six rounds.