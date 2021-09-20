Gomez fans brought Justin Bieber’s wife to tears: the secret of Hailey’s unfashionable glasses at the Met Gala

Justin and Hailey Bieber

No sooner had the 24-year-old Hailey Bieber walked onto the red carpet in the arms of Justin Bieber than angry shouts from the public immediately rained down in her direction. Haters insulted the artist’s wife, calling her “complete ostoy”, and also chanted in chorus: “Selena! Selena!”.

Recall that Justin had an affair with Selena Gomez 11 years ago at the dawn of his musical career. The couple was one of the brightest in the world of show business and overgrown with a huge army of fans. Nevertheless, their relationship could hardly be called successful. The lovers dispersed, and then reunited again. But the final reunion of the idols, according to fans, was prevented by Stephen Baldwin’s daughter, Haley. Now, at the sight of the blonde, Gomez’s admirers cannot contain negative emotions.

Justin tried to calm his beloved

On the red carpet at the Met Gala, Haley was so overwhelmed by the hate of the public that she began to cry. The star had to urgently turn to the assistant, and she in a hurry handed her sunglasses. The accessory was not the most suitable for Bieber’s luxurious dress, but she managed to hide the traces of tears.

do not missThe fall of Selena Gomez: how the young Disney star lost love and health

A video appeared on the Web in which it is noticeable how upset Haley is. However, 27-year-old Justin did not leave his beloved in trouble. The artist supported her with gentle hugs and declarations of love.

@returnofbizzle so disrespectful. he loves her sm. #AEJeansHaveFun #justinbieber #KeepItRealMeals #haileybieber #foryoupage #jailey #foryou #belieber #bieber #metgala ♬ original sound – Sam Arrow

By the way, some explain Hayley’s emotionality by pregnancy. Rumors that the blonde is in a position appeared in the summer, when Bieber signed their joint picture: “Mom and Dad.” Then the musician hastened to laugh it off, they say, they are “parents” of just pets. However, even on the red carpet, it was seen how Justin strokes the wife’s belly, and she hurries to remove his hand so as not to attract public attention.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Jason Merritt / Getty Images