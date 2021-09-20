Grigorenko’s goal brought CSKA victory in the match against Avtomobilist: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

In the first match of the game day on September 19, Avtomobilist hosted CSKA – the Yekaterinburg team led the game with a score of 0: 2, but did not retain the victory.

2 – 3 OT

CSKA bounced back from 0: 2

Both Avtomobilist and CSKA are in a fever at the start of the championship. Command Bill Peters started with two defeats, then won four wins in a row and lost to Avangard in the last meeting. Despite this, the coaches did not seriously change the line-up – appeared at the goal Vladimir Galkin, in defense instead of Alexandra Schemerova came out Sergey Zborovsky, the attacking line remained in the same combinations.

Muscovites are still hot and cold – the team either gives out a four-match winning streak, then Barys burns out (3: 6), then Spartak beats in a cool style (5: 3). Returned to Yekaterinburg Mikhail Grigorenko, in the fourth link came out Danila Khulapov, Nikolay Makarov was declared in a pair of defense with Semyon Lugovyak. Not included in the composition Takhir Mingachev and Matvey Guskov.

Sergey Fedorov, head coach of CSKA:

– Good match. Avtomobilist is a very good team, I know how Bill Peters works. Intense match. Unfortunately, we did not get the beginning that we talked about with the guys. I am glad that there was enough time to equalize the score, the special teams of both teams worked in full today. I am glad that we won, the guys showed their character, I congratulate them on this. I cannot fail to note from the opponent that a team that loves and knows how to play with the puck acts correctly. I think we got a lot of experience, especially the young players. These games bring us together.

CSKA apparently intended to start the match from a position of strength, but the plan failed – active defense and quick counterattacks by Avtomobilist prevented. Muscovites controlled the puck in the opening of the meeting, combined in a foreign zone, with practically no shots: the only dangerous moment was invented for Alexandra Popova. The hosts repulsed the starting onslaught of the opponent and realized the first chance, Ryan Spooner the fastest way to navigate on a penny. At the same time, Avtomobilist was closer to his second goal than CSKA was to the first – only at the end of the first period of Grigorenko and Lucas Wallmark played well in a foreign zone, the defender did not allow the latter to throw.

After the break, the teams played the majority once, and both times – effectively. On a crazy click Stefan Da Costa the army team responded with a three-move, ending from Sergey Plotnikov. In equal compositions, the advantage is still with the hosts, who were a little more specific in a foreign zone. CSKA looked great in attacks at speed – Maxim Sorkin in a fast break he threw twice on goal, Galkin was on the spot. The Avtomobilist goalkeeper kept the team in the game: one jumped out to zero Konstantin Okulov and could not realize the moment.

Bill Peters, head coach of Avtomobilist:

– We started this meeting well, led at the very beginning. But, unfortunately, it was not possible to continue playing the same way until the end of the match.

In the third period, he still scored with a throw from the brushes, the majority helped – yes, formally the goal happened in equal compositions, but removed Efim Gurkin just left the penalty box. Avtomobilist did not realize their opportunity to play five against four, and without this the hosts looked more active and passed the middle zone faster. CSKA squeezed the most out of their chances and was more focused on the goal – seven shots on target against one in half of the third period. As a result, the match went into overtime, Prince retired, and Grigorenko hammered in the winning goal – CSKA beat Avtomobilist.

Three stars of the match

Mikhail Grigorenko

Scored the winning goal in overtime, gave an assist to Plotnikov

Sergey Plotnikov

Scored one goal in the second period and scored an effective pass in overtime

Ryan Spooner

He took part in two goals – first he brought Avtomobilist forward, then in the majority he assisted Da Costa