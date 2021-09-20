GTX 1060 and i7-3930K recommended

Last week, THQ Nordic announced the tactical RPG Jagged Alliance 3 during its 10th anniversary broadcast. After its debut demo, the game has a Steam page where developers from Haemimont Games have published system requirements.

For comfortable entertainment in the project, users do not need advanced components. Recommended specs include NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (the most popular graphics card in the Steam audience) and Intel Core i7-3930K processor.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit)

processor: AMD FX-8320 3.5 GHz or Intel Core i5-4690K 3.5 GHz;

RAM: 6 GB;

video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or comparable from AMD;

Direct X: version 11;

disk space: 20 GB.

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit)

processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz or Intel Core i7-3930K 3.2 GHz;

RAM: 8 GB;

video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or comparable from AMD;

Direct X: version 11;

disk space: 20 GB.

Jagged Alliance 3 takes place in the fictional country of Grand Chien, where the president suddenly disappeared. His family negotiates with the corporation “Adonis” to help in confronting the military group “Legion”, which seeks to seize power in the state. The company is sending a squad of professional mercenaries under player control to Grand Chien. They must restore order in the country and find the president.

Jagged Alliance 3 has been announced for PC, no release date has been announced yet.