Guberniev called the CSKA – Spartak match the worst derby ever

Match TV commentator Dmitry Guberniev called the CSKA-Spartak derby in the eighth round of the Tinkoff RPL the worst in history.

– In terms of the game, this is the worst derby in the entire history of the confrontation between CSKA and Spartak, some kind of courtyard football. Litvinov, Umyarov in the center of the field – greetings to the selection service of the red and white. The army team is no better, even though there are more experienced players. The level is monstrously weak, I expected more. Against the background of what we saw – the game was equal.

– 5, 10 years ago, these were top matches, and now it’s boring to watch, why did this happen?

– The players played better than those who are playing now. Football does not stand still, in our case it is surely going backwards. Reforms are necessary, if CSKA – Spartak is an outrageous game, uninteresting, then what can we say about the other teams.

– What will help Spartak?

– Patience and work, you need to buy better players. Vitoria is a hostage of the club’s breeding policy.

Let us remind you that the meeting at the VEB-Arena ended with a minimal victory for the army team. The goal in the 81st minute was scored by Anton Zabolotny.

In the standings of the Russian championship CSKA (13 points) is seventh, Spartak (10) is ninth.

Read also: