Gunther Steiner: The track in Sochi is not like the others

Haas F1 CEO Gunther Steiner on preparations for the Russian Grand Prix …

Q: How did the team cope with a difficult streak of three races in a row that opened the second half of the season?

Gunther Steiner: Three races in a row tired everyone a lot, even after the summer break it was not easy to work them out. These streaks just need to be lived through, keeping the team motivated and allowing a few days off between races whenever possible.

Q: Before the Italian Grand Prix, you visited the design office in Maranello with the team owner Gene Haas. What does he think of working on VF-22, preparing for the 2022 season? Has the emergence of a new database made it possible to streamline the development approach?

Gunther Steiner: Our plans for the future help me and the team move forward. We went to Maranello with Gene, he hasn’t been to Italy for three years due to the pandemic and his busy schedule.

I showed him the changes in the team, showed how we organized the work, how [технический директор] Simone Resta leads the process. I think he was pleased. Like us, Jin is looking forward to next season. I think we’ll be ready. I have no idea what positions we will be in, but we will definitely take a step forward.

Question: The Russian Grand Prix is ​​a home race for Nikita Mazepin. Have you talked to him about the associated excitement? Are you looking forward to the emotional support of the fans?

Gunther Steiner: I have not yet talked about this with Nikita, but I will talk on the spot if he has time for me. I saw his schedule in Sochi – Nikita will have a difficult weekend, but I hope that the audience will support him. Obviously he is not in the race for the title, so the support will not be as strong as Max in Zandvoort, but he also has a lot of fans. Let’s see what they come up with. I’m interested in myself!

Question: How do you assess the development of the Russian Grand Prix since 2014, when this stage debuted on the calendar? In 2023, the Grand Prix will move to a new track near St. Petersburg …

Gunther Steiner: Races in Russia always turn out to be interesting, and the track in Sochi is not like the others. Friendly people, great organization, good atmosphere. It is sad that soon we will leave Sochi, but it is interesting to see the new circuit in St. Petersburg. I have not been there, but I know that this is a fantastic city. I like historical cities, although I also love modern places.

I am sure that in Sochi they will do everything to hold their penultimate Grand Prix at a high level, and the last one at an even higher level. Overall, Sochi is a great place, especially with a Russian rider in the lineup. I hope we will have a lot of fans.