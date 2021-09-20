Gwyneth Paltrow on friendship with exes, the Goop empire and everyday sexism

Last summer, photographs of Paltrow and Falchuk floated on the beach in the Hamptons with Chris Martin (with whom Gwyneth, in her own apt expression, “deliberately parted ways” in 2014) and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson. When I tell her that several friends sent me these pictures at once with comments ranging from approving to outright discouraged, she laughs dryly and notices that her relationship with her ex-husband continues to develop. “It’s not that we’ve crossed a finish line. This is now a story for a lifetime, if only because we have common children. For me, this is the main incentive to continue working on relationships. Fortunately, we did the most difficult part right after the breakup, and now we rarely have truly conflict situations. We have learned to communicate. We love each other. We laugh together. We see only the best in each other. And it turns out that parting is not necessarily a loss. On the contrary, I always think about the & sign: what else can I bring to this situation and what to get out of it, instead of being upset or complex? And by the way, I love Dakota too. I understand why people find our friendship strange, but I think this approach is much more productive than denial and endless resentment. ”