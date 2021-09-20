Hailey Bieber brought to tears in front of her husband

The star was booed by the crowd for her husband’s tough break with his star ex.

24-year-old model Hailey Bieber could not hold back her tears when she was booed by fans of Selena Gomez at one of the social events. The fact is that they condemned her husband Justin for breaking up with Selena.

“Selena was better!” – the crowd rejoiced at Hayley and her husband. In response, the 27-year-old hitmaker supported the faithful, saying that he loved her no matter what. Hayley was forced to wear glasses to hide her tears.

Psychologist Andrei Zberovsky, in an interview with the PopCornNews portal, supported the fact that the star gave free rein to her emotions. In his opinion, Hayley did the right thing, and thereby saved her mental health.

“In fact, not all public people develop some kind of resistance to haters. There are actually a lot of such people. Even such firm and tough people in public are very depressed and stressed about the poisonous comments, ”the expert said.

“This is more a plus than a minus for a person. People who know how to discharge emotionally, even with tears, they actually better retain their human qualities and live longer, ”he added.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Oleg Smolin Vladimir Gusakov