Hara signs 1 year contract with Islanders

The 44-year-old defender is the oldest player in the NHL and will be his 24th in the upcoming season. In 55 games of the 2020-21 regular season, which he played at the Washington Capitals, Jara has 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists), averaging 18:19 on the ice. In five Stanley Cup matches, the player did not score points for performance.

“I love hockey, – said Hara. – I want to play it and I believe that I can still do it. This is what I need. I don’t think I need to talk about anything else. It is enough to confess my love for the game.” …

Hara was drafted to the NHL by the Islanders in 1996 in the third round at number 56. In the league, he has played for the Capitals, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators and Islanders, having chalked up 666 points (207 goals, 459 assists) in 1,608 regular season games. The defender is ranked 13th in NHL history in terms of the number of games played.

With the Islanders, Hara played his first four seasons from 1997 to 2001, scoring 29 points (6 goals, 23 assists) in 231 games. In those years, the team was never able to get into the Stanley Cup, and on June 23, 2001, the hockey player was traded to the Senators.

“We can say that the circle is closed, – said Hara. – Well, who knew more than 20 years ago that everything would turn out this way. It is an honor for me to become an Islanders player again. It is clear that the team has changed over these 20 years, and now we see that it is progressing, has achieved a positive result. “

New York have made the playoffs in the past two seasons and have both retired from the Cup semi-finals. In both cases, the team lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning, which then became the owner of the main league trophy.

Now Khara has 70 (18 + 52) points in 200 cup matches. He is one of 23 hockey players who have such a wealth of playoff experience. In 2011, the Slovak won the Stanley Cup captain of the Bruins.

At the end of the 2008-09 season, Hara was awarded the Norris Trophy (Best Defender), three times included in the first squad of the NHL season (2004, 2009 and 2014) and four times in the second (2006, 2008, 2011 and 2012) … In league history, Hara is the fifth most played defense player in league history, behind Chris Chelios (1651), Scott Stevens (1635), Larry Murphy (1615) and Ray Burke (1612).

According to Hara, several clubs showed interest in him, but he chose the Islanders.

“Of course, we weighed all the factors, and this process takes a certain amount of time,” said the hockey player. all summer. It is very important for me that my wife and children feel comfortable. I understand that I cannot be with them if I continue my career, but I do not want them to be too far away from me (in Boston). “

Haru was asked if his desire to spend another season in the NHL is related to the opportunity to play for the Slovak national team at the Beijing Olympics in February 2022. He has already played for the national team at the 2006 Games in Turin, was the captain of the national team in Vancouver (in 2010) and Sochi (2014). The NHL has not released players to the 2018 South Korean Games.

“This time I didn’t think about the Olympics,” the player replied. “I gently refused to play for the national team in the qualifying tournament for objective reasons. I don’t know what the consequences will be, but now I am paying all attention to preparing for the training camp. About the Olympics we will think when the time comes. “

Last regular season, the Islanders (32-17-7) finished fourth in MassMutual’s Eastern Division and ended the season by losing 3-4 to the Lightning in the playoff semi-finals. The year before, New York had made it to the Eastern Conference finals.

“The Islanders are always very hard to fight, – said Hara. – They play very tight, tough and tenacious, not allowing the opponent to create chances, not allowing to score. Matches are always tense. This is a very good team with strong leaders. the backbone has long been formed and played. They have a wonderful coaching staff and one of the best, if not the best (general) manager in the league (Lou Lamorello). This is a competent team that has everything in order with discipline and motivation, it makes a strong impression on everyone in the NHL “.

The Islanders open the regular season October 14 with an away match against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“No one knows how your career will turn out, how it will end, and certainly no one thinks that it will end where it began,” said Hara. “But in my case, it worked out that way, and I’m glad of it. I’m glad that he is back in the Islanders. It happens sometimes. “

