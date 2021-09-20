Hathaway will become Leto’s wife in the TV series “We Ruined”, “Monstro” will receive a sequel

Review of interesting projects launched into production.

Jared Leto, who was eyeing WeRunk, got a role in Apple’s project. Anne Hathaway will become the actor’s partner in the frame, she will play the wife of the protagonist. The 8-episode show focuses on the founding, rise and fall of WeWork Corporation, whose CEO built a highly successful startup.

Considering himself a visionary, Adam Neumann tried to change the existing business model and initially succeeded: in 2019, his company was valued at $ 47 billion. Then problems began – the business went bankrupt, and Neumann himself was publicly criticized for ineffective solutions.

Matt Reeves’ debut film “Monstro” will receive a sequel 13 years after the release of the original film. The project was launched by Paramount Studio, and JJ Abrams will work on it again as a producer.

It is assumed that the creators will not refer to the pseudo-documentary style of the first part, but the plot will be a direct continuation of the story of friends who faced a giant monster in New York. The screenplay will be written by Joe Barton, the showrunner of the series in the Batman universe, which will be released on HBO Max. The date of the film’s premiere has not yet been announced.

Source: deadline.com