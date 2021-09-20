Hayley Bieber cried over Selena Gomez – video – Glamor – tsn.ua

The woman had to wear sunglasses.

Famous model and wife Justin Bieber Hayley Bieber burst into tears right on the red carpet of the Met Gala.

The star was brought to tears by fans of Selena Gomez, who shouted that Hayley “sucks.” They also started chanting the name of Justin Bieber’s ex-lover Selena Gomez. It looks like some fans have never come to terms with the ex-split and Justin getting married to Haley.

Justin Bieber with his wife / Associated Press

Later, a video appeared on the Web in which the singer’s wife burst into tears after the harsh words of the fans. Justin, crying himself, began to calm Haley. She later donned sunglasses and did not take them off until the end of the event.

Note that Justin Bieber met with Selena Gomez from 2010 to 2017. The couple then quarreled, then reconciled again.

In the summer of 2018, Bieber proposed to Hailey. The lovers got married in 2019.

