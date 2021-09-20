Highest paid celebrity reveals details of her relationship

Entrepreneur and model Kylie Jenner, who was previously named the highest paid celebrity of 2020, has revealed the details of her relationship with rapper Travis Scott. On her Twitter, she denied reuniting with an ex-boyfriend.

Earlier, TMZ, citing its sources, wrote that the celebrities are back together. This time they are supposedly trying a “free relationship” and both are happy with the agreement. In addition, Kylie and Travis are often seen together: they post joint photos with their daughter and spend the holidays together. Fans, however, can still only guess – the stars are nearby only because of love for baby Stormi or trying to revive the relationship.

Kylie herself denied reports of a reunion with the rapper.

I do not condemn those who are in open relationships, but it is just thoughtless and disrespectful to spread such news without knowing the truth., – wrote the celebrity.

iâ ???? m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but itâ ???? s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing whatâ ???? s true. – Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021





Dale one of the subscribers threw off the same article TMZ, writing in bewilderment: “But this was what TMZ was talking about.” Kylie responded to the tweet: “Yes, I saw it myself, they are so funny.”

i just saw this but yes tmz too lol https://t.co/qtuaoDHADd – Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were together for two years and announced their breakup in 2019. The reason for the end of the relationship was allegedly Travis’ betrayal with model Rojan Kar. Kylie and Travis also have a daughter, Stormy Webster – she is now three years old.

Earlier it became known that blogger Anastasia Ivleeva decided to take a break in the relationship and moved out from her husband, musician Eljay. The TV presenter rented an apartment on the Patriarch’s Ponds for 210 thousand rubles a month. According to media reports, Ivleeva also no longer wears a wedding ring.