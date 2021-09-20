hot photos of Megan Fox excited fans

“Brian is probably crying.”





Instagram @meganfox

Megan Fox











35-year-old Megan Fox took part in a candid shoot for the popular magazine Basic. The model appeared on the cover of the edition in provocative looks – a black bra in the shape of hearts and a mini-dress with slits in the chest and waist. New pictures of the star with sexual overtones excited the fans.

In the frames, Megan looks amazing, and this despite the fact that she is a mother of many children. Fans noted that the figure of the star is still slim and fit: “Sex bomb, the best in Hollywood!”, “This is what a man’s dream looks like!”, “Luxurious breasts in hearts! Unreal figure “,” Wow … Erotic provocation! You are a master of transformation – from shy to femme fatale! Brian is probably crying. “

However, among the subscribers there were also those who criticized the appearance of the star: “I don’t understand why she is so scary here? Either surgery or Photoshop ”,“ God, she’s so ugly ”,“ Why is she not ashamed to show her face? ”,“ Disgusting appearance ”.

It is worth noting that the star is often published in revealing outfits. Previously, Fox appeared at the Billboard Music Awards in a black bodysuit with slits that partially expose the chest and waist, and a translucent skirt. On the Internet, she was then shamed for her provocative image.