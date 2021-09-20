how Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had fun in quarantine

Mila Kunis, 37, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night, where she shared some of the unusual ways her family has been up to date during quarantine. The actress admits that their lives with their lover are closely intertwined. The celebrity couple constantly gives each other gifts, has common bank accounts and just tries to spend as much time as possible together. Kunis shared that they went on an unforgettable journey for Kutcher’s birthday. “It is not joke! I took my children and my husband to the children’s rave. Light and music everywhere. My children liked it, ”says the actress.

Calling it “one of the worst but one of the greatest things to do,” Kunis also shared that the family has found unusual hobbies to do at home. For example, during quarantine, the family learned to grow corn stalks. Due to the pandemic, they spent a long time in isolation from loved ones. According to Mila, the couple spent time with great pleasure on their plot, where they planted corn. While most of her friends questioned their ability to grow corn in Los Angeles, Kunis shared that they were able to produce “hundreds and hundreds of cobs of corn.”

Also during the pandemic, a terrible incident occurred in the family: Mila Kunis discovered a snake in the kitchen of her house. According to her, she quickly ran away, and Kutcher simply took the snake with his bare hands and carried it out of the house. “I left my children and my husband and ran in the opposite direction from the kitchen, and my children and husband all ran to the snake,” the actress shares her emotions.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko