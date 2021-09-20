How to prepare for the release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Do this before updating

The release of new Apple mobile operating systems will take place today: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15…

If you have not yet decided to update, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with the following material:

If you are already ready for the update, read the instructions below.

Which devices will upgrade to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Here is a list of iPhone and iPod Touch models that can be updated:

▣ iPhone SE first generation

▣ iPhone 6s / 6s Plus

▣ iPhone 7/7 Plus

▣ iPhone 8/8 Plus

▣ iPhone X

▣ iPhone XR

▣ iPhone XS / XS Max

▣ iPhone 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro Max

▣ second generation iPhone SE (2020)

▣ iPhone 12/12 mini / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max

▣ 7th generation iPod touch

The update will be available for these models of Apple tablets:

◈ iPad 5th / 6th / 7th / 8th generation

◈ iPad mini 4/5

◈ iPad Air 2/3/4

◈ iPad Pro all generations

As you can see, the compatibility list is pretty decent, even frankly old devices support the new operating system from Apple.

How to prepare to upgrade from any version of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14

When updating from any version of iOS 14 and older firmware, no problems should arise. You just need to remember about one feature of the system after the update.

Attention! IOS 15 has updated apps Notes and Reminders…

One of the features of iOS 15 is the ability to add tags in applications Notes and Reminders… You need to use the new option only on condition that all used gadgets are updated to iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey… Otherwise, notes and reminders will no longer be visible in older versions of the system after tagging.

Even now after the release of the official version iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 before release macOS Monterey you need to use tags carefully.

If problems with the compatibility of notes and reminders do not scare you, the procedure is as follows:

► Back up your iPhone or iPad. This can be a local backup on your computer or a copy to iCloud. If necessary, you can reduce the size of the backup.

To create a backup in the cloud, you need to go to Settings – Apple ID Account – iCloud – Backup and create a backup.

For a local copy, connect the device to your computer and select the item in Finder Basic – Back up all data from iPhone to this Mac…

► Make sure your iPhone or iPad has at least 5-6 GB of free space… You can follow our tips for clearing memory on Apple smartphones. You can view the amount of available space along the way Settings – General – iPhone Storage…

► Wait for an available update on iPhone along the way Settings – General – Software Update…

► To install the update, the gadget must be charged at least 50% or connected to a power source.

The update will take from 10 minutes to an hour. It all depends on the specific model of the device, the speed of the network connection and the workload of the Apple servers.

How to prepare to upgrade from a test version of iOS 15 or iPadOS 15

If you’ve already tested early builds of iOS or iPadOS, the update algorithm will be slightly different.

► Create an up-to-date data backup. Better to make a local backup with full preservation of all content on the device.

► On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings – General – VPN & Device Management (this is a new section that replaces the usual menu item Profiles).

► Uninstall existing profile to install iOS 15 developer beta or public system beta.

► Restart your iPhone and wait for the update to the final version of iOS 15 (Settings – General – Software Update)

Most often, the latest beta version is 99% the same as the final OS release, the update should not take long, and the iOS version number will change from beta to official.

Immediately after installation, we recommend that you explore the 15 most interesting iOS 15 chips.

We wish you an easy and hassle-free update!

Artyom Surovtsev