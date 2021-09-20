Hundreds of prototypes of Xbox and Dreamcast games leaked online

©

While modern games continue to implement restrictive online requirements and DRM, efforts are growing within the video game community to preserve and archive classic game releases. Project Deluge is an effort to collect materials for the development of video games of all kinds under the leadership of The Hidden Palace. Project Deluge is back again with another wave of hundreds of game prototypes, this time from the original Xbox and Sega Dreamcast.

Released on Saturday, Project Deluge’s latest update includes 349 Xbox prototypes and 135 Sega Dreamcast prototypes. By “prototype” we mean unreleased games, early versions of games, ports, technical demos, unfinished localizations, and other similar projects. Each individual prototype has been individually playable by the Project Deluge team to ensure its value as part of the overall collection. All 484 prototypes are now available online.

On the Sega Dreamcast, the list starts with the 4 Wheel Thunder version of the game, only four months before its release, it was named Offroad Thunder. The list continues with Ready 2 Rumble Boxing Round 2, San Francisco Rush 2049, Shadow Man, Test Drive Cycles, Vigilante 8: Second Offense, WWF Attitude and even Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

The list of Xbox prototypes is even more varied and interesting: the unreleased Xbox port of American Idol, Hail to the Chimp, He-Man: Defender of Grayskull, and Pac-Man World Rally. There is also an unreleased, canceled localization of Dinosaur Hunting: Ushinawareta Daichi. Other unreleased games include The Red Star, US Open 2003, and The Vatz. Other prototypes include the earliest discovered prototypes of Psychonauts, Rogue Ops, and Room Zoom: Race for Impact.

Project Deluge is an archives project. He looks for curiosities and curiosities, such as prototypes that never saw the light of day, but are essential to the history of game development. Project Deluge notes that developers were hesitant to release Xbox games for fear that they would not be successful, so there is a treasure trove of unreleased prototypes here that could have been lost to video game history.