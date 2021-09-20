“I build the training of my athletes the way Mishin did. I don’t want to change anything in this system, ”says Evgeni Plushenko – Figure skating

Evgeni Plushenko, coach of Russian figure skater Anastasia Zinina, commented on her result at the junior Grand Prix stage in Krasnoyarsk (2nd place).

“I rate Nastya’s short program on a five-point system at a C grade. And not even due to the fact that she twisted the axel at two and a half, she went into the triple, because now we are studying the axel at three and a half, the quadruple salchow – I’m talking about the general picture of how she skated. Spins, choreography, emotions, which are very important, and Nastya can do more.

In the free program – the first quadruple was perfectly performed. For the second, of course, it was possible to fight, and it was necessary to fight. But there are moments, I would not like to tell everything, but now we will change the training system a little. I have thoughts on what we will work on next, how we will work further. But this is the first international start for Nastya and, in principle, she also got a four on a five-point scale.

The girl is a good, good athlete. I like her for her efficiency, how she is included in the work process. When Nastya came to me in the summer, I watched her workouts, the system was completely different and in general a different training process.

I have to change this, because I still go and adhere to the system of Alexei Nikolaevich Mishin – I worked with him for 20 years. And I don’t want to change anything in this system. Yes, I’m making some adjustments of my own. This is fine. It should be so. But the training system, all the exercises, interaction with the coach – I build all this the way Mishin had. At first, for the guys who come to us from other schools, this is unusual and unusual. But we succeed. A good team is being selected. And now we need to plow, work further.

What the Russian girls showed at this Grand Prix is ​​great. Samodelkina gave excellent rental.

I have girls, we also work, we try. But here is an important point that they are 13-14 years old, and you need to very competently build training so as not to harm your health.

The fact that our girls skate programs with such content is great. It is fantastic. This is growth. Akatieva is smart. Perfect three and a half, quadruple jumps. We look at our rivals and also work, work. You can’t stop, you have to move forward, ”Plushenko said.

Our skaters crushed everyone at the Grand Prix in Krasnoyarsk: 11 ultra-si jumps, two junior records and a purely Russian podium 👏