I have already rested, walked up. Got to work, work hard

Heavyweight Alexander Emelianenko spoke about his future career plans.

– Will it be as easy with Djigan as with Tarasov?

– Artyom somehow ran away, and Dzhigan is heavy, fat. I subscribed to him on Instagram, he sometimes pops up at me – I saw only one or two workouts. Such a lumbering, huge seal. So fat, swollen. The movements are slow, enslaved. Unprofessional blows to the paws.

If you like it, let him practice a little. Maybe he remembers his youth. And now he does nothing. Wooden, sandwiched. Plus he is not breathing, not ready for battle. I don’t understand why Djigan called me into the ring. Yes, once he was engaged, he was a master of sports of Ukraine in kickboxing. But now it does not represent anything serious.

– It is clear that the fight with Tarasov is not very indicative, but how do you assess your form?

– Good. I thought it would be harder for me, but during the warm-up I sweated more than in the ring. Although all the time he moved and put pressure on Tarasov. I was not breathless, not tired, my hands fly well. I am in great shape.

I think that the first preparatory stage went very well. I go to the gym tomorrow, I have two workouts. I will continue to gain shape, improve my physical and functional condition.

– Has the training camp at Dombai returned to the condition?

– No, this is my desire to perform, fight, run and please the audience with this. Although, probably, the highlands left positive consequences. Many athletes spend the first stage of the training camp at altitude, gaining volume.

When, after an alpine lack of oxygen, you descend to the plain, red cells are added to the blood. Hemoglobin rises, endurance increases. If you carry out good loads in the mountains, the competitive process will be much easier on the plain.

– Will you also prepare for the next battles in the highlands?

– No, I have no time at all now. I asked the manager to find an opponent and organize a fight in October. I had two fights planned for this month, but both fell through. I don’t want to be idle for a month.

– Can Datsik become this rival?

– I do not choose opponents. But, as far as I know, Datsik does not go to the gym now, his son was born. He plunged headlong into family life, went to St. Petersburg. I don’t even know if he trains. I think the fight with him will not take place until the New Year.

There are also two fights planned for November and two for December. For now, I don’t want to name the preliminary rivals and give hope to fans, spectators, and battle enthusiasts. If something does not work out, they will say that Emelianenko has given hope.

– You said that in Moscow you sometimes got in the way of preparing alcohol, as well as parties, meetings, parties. Is there such a danger now?

– No, it’s okay. I have already rested, walked up. Now I’m tired of it all. We have to work, work hard. I will perform, fight. Tired of resting. You need to get in shape and beat people. This is my job.