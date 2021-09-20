I have been walking for two weeks with the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 3. Contradictory impressions, just like two halves

Samsung’s line of flexible-screen smartphones cannot be judged dispassionately. This is still too unusual a form factor for a gadget, and the Galaxy Fold 3 is attracting attention with all the money. My test copy was groped by all my friends, because as soon as you get this smartphone out of your pocket, you immediately hear: “oh, is this that new Samsung? Let me have a look!“.

In two weeks I even got used to the Galaxy Fold 3. I got used to using only the external screen, I got used to carrying a cloth for cleaning the screen and I got used to not using the smartphone in the branded case.

Samsung has released a gadget that you are not ashamed to take out of your pocket and become the center of attention of others for a few minutes. If this is not enough for you, I sincerely recommend Galaxy Fold 3. And for everyone else, I will tell you a little more impressions, summing up which I can make a verdict: Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 is an excellent innovative smartphone, but most ordinary users simply do not need it.

How the Galaxy Fold 3 differs from the Fold 2





On the left is the Galaxy Fold 2, on the right is the new Fold 3.

At first glance, you will not notice any changes, but they are. And very significant, I must say:

▪️ Added full protection against water according to the IPX8 standard

▪️ The aluminum frame around the body and the hinge element are stronger

▪️ The protective glass has been updated to Gorilla Glass Victus

▪️ New protective film on flexible screen, 80% stronger

▪️ Added support for 120 Hz, and both screens work with this frequency

▪️ New Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor

▪️ The front camera is hidden under the screen

▪️ Added support for S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro styli

These updates show the honest work of the engineers, but in terms of user experience practically nothing has changed. Although I’m lying, it became a little bit worse: now it is more difficult to open the gadget, because there are no serifs or corrugated zones on the edges so that your fingers do not slip during the opening of the halves.

But the new “Fold” has one important improvement: The external screen has become larger and more or less usable.

On the back panel, the design of the camera block has changed. They stick out from the body, so that on a flat surface the smartphone turns into a “swing”.

A branded flip cover will help to cope with this, which can be purchased separately in different colors.

The dimensions of the Galaxy Fold 3 are 67.1 x 158.2 x 16 mm when folded and 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm when unfolded. Weight – 271 grams.

A “sandwich” made of folded halves is quite difficult to store in a jeans pocket, as well as in any other. Learn to get used to the discomfort at first.

For several days I shifted the smartphone from one pocket to another, trying to find the best option, and by the end of the first week of use, I was surprised to notice that I had completely abandoned some things, because wearing the Galaxy Fold 3 in them is corny uncomfortable.

As in the previous generation, the “third fold” in the closed state has a gap between the halves of the screen, which gets dust. Even if you put on brand new jeans, whose pockets saw no keys, no change, no pellets.





That is why carrying a cloth for cleaning the screen with you in two weeks has become a habit.

But all these inconveniences are forgotten, one has only to settle in a quiet place and open the gadget, showing the world a magnificent screen. The next few paragraphs are about him.

Two screens in one smartphone. How to use it?

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 has two screens: an external 6.2-inch HD + Super AMOLED matrix with a resolution of 2268 × 832 pixels and an internal flexible 7.6-inch QXGA + Dynamic AMOLED matrix with a resolution of 2208 × 1768 pixels.

Both screens are non-standard: the outer one is too narrow for full use, and the inner one is too wide. You have to constantly choose from which screen it is more convenient to reply to a message in Telegram, which screen to access the Internet, watch a video, open a game, and so on. Any interaction with a smartphone puts the user in a dilemma: how will it be more convenient for me?

After a few days, you get used to using only an external screen for messengers, and an internal one for YouTube and other entertainment. But the discomfort remains: it is simply inconvenient to hold the smartphone open in the subway and on the move, the screen is too large and takes all the attention.

The external screen, on the other hand, is still too narrow for comfortable typing, because the keyboard has narrow letters that you constantly miss. And these are not the fattest fingers in the world.

Yes, if you want, you can get the hang of using swipes, but swiping on an Android keyboard is different from swiping on an iPhone: the frequency of false definitions of words is too high.

And no, I didn’t deliberately make mistakes in words. On an iOS keyboard, I type just as fast, but for some reason I don’t miss the right letters…

As for the strip at the place of the fold of the screen: it is, and you have to put up with it.

It does not interfere too much, practically does not distort colors, if you look at the screen directly – it is almost invisible.

Performance, sound

Yes, the smartphone is productive. Nothing lags or slows down, even if you launch any application or game on an external screen, and then open your smartphone so that the same application “goes” to the main big screen.

During the game in the same Genshin Impact, the gadget heats up noticeably, and when the graphics settings are set to maximum, it warns of a high load on the system.

The split-screen feature, when you can run two applications at the same time, turned out to be quite convenient. I enjoyed using it several times on the subway.



The split screen function is very convenient. You can use any two programs in parallel.

The only problem is that everything that happens on the screen is seen with pleasure by others, so you should not do this in public.

Stereo sound is loud enough, there are no complaints about this point. Anyway, you immediately plug in the headphones and put the smartphone into silent mode.

Verdict: you buy a smartphone with two screens, but use one

Two weeks behind, and the last time I opened the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 was the day before yesterday, because once again I showed this unusual gadget to one of my friends.

I do not in any way detract from the excellent work of the company’s engineers who have done a lot of work on the errors of previous versions of this gadget, but unfortunately, I have to admit: not everyone can afford to use both screens.

So I’ll just repeat what I wrote about the Galaxy Fold 2 a year ago:

If you have all this, you walk in a suit and decide important questions – you can safely spend 159,990 rubles. to this hybrid of a tablet and an under-smartphone. Interested glances from colleagues and girls on Fridays at the Gipsy or Icon Club are guaranteed.

Although the third generation has gotten better, the opinion about this smartphone has not changed.

