Improved handheld GPD Win 3 console gets Core i7-1195G7 chip and price $ 1125

GPD has announced the release of a more powerful Win 3 portable game console running the Windows 10 operating system.

The device is based on the Intel Tiger Lake hardware platform. The newest version carries a Core i7-1195G7 processor on board, which contains four cores with the ability to simultaneously process up to eight instruction streams. The clock speed reaches 5.0GHz. The chip includes the Intel Iris Xe Graphics accelerator.

The console received 16 GB of RAM and a solid state drive with a capacity of 1 TB. Additionally, you can install a microSDXC card.

The device is equipped with a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 × 720 pixels and a protective Gorilla Glass 5. To the left and right of this panel there are game controls – joysticks, a D-pad and additional buttons. By sliding the screen upwards, you can access the backlit QWERTY touch keyboard.

The gadget’s arsenal includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless adapters, Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-A interfaces, a 3.5 mm audio jack. The claimed battery life on one recharge of the battery varies from 3 to 14 hours, depending on the load.

The GPD Win 3 version on the Core i7-1195G7 processor is offered for an estimated price of $ 1125.