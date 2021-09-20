In a good mood: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher went to a baseball game

Ilana Cross, Billie Jean King, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The name of 41-year-old Ashton Kutcher has recently often appeared on the pages of the press, however, they are not discussing the new roles of the actor, but the revelations of his ex-wife, 56-year-old Demi Moore. The celebrity presented her memoirs “Inside Out”, in which, among other things, she spoke in detail about her life with Ashton, as well as about his systematic betrayal.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Ex-husband Demi is in no hurry to make excuses or in any other way to comment on these memories. Kutcher has not yet reacted in any way to Moore’s words, and it seems that the actress’s words did not hurt him much. At least he doesn’t show it and continues to lead his usual life.

So, on the weekend, along with his current wife and the mother of his children, Mila Kunis, he went to a baseball match in Los Angeles.

The couple came to support their favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mila, like a true fan, came to the stands in full outfit: the actress put on a fan T-shirt and a cap with embroidered LA letters from the team logo. The couple loves sports, and they are often seen in the stands of the stadium.

Mila Kunis Ashton Kutcher

They were accompanied at the match by the famous tennis player Billie Jean King (she holds the record for the number of victories at the Wimbledon tournament) and her long-term partner tennis player Ilana Kloss.

Ilana Cross, Billie Jean King, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis