In Europe, AMD and Nvidia video cards have risen in price by another 5-10% since August / News / Overclockers.ua

The 3DCenter portal continues to collect statistics on the cost of current graphics accelerators in the German and Austrian markets. Compared to data from four weeks ago, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 and AMD Radeon RX 6000 video cards added 5-10% to the cost and, on average, exceed the manufacturer’s recommended price by 70% and 74%, respectively.

3DCenter presented another interesting indicator on the graph in the form of an availability trend. As we can see, it correlates with the price. In a situation of the smallest supply, the price always rises and vice versa. The availability of graphics cards has clearly declined since the August report, although it continues to be at a satisfactory level.

One of the tendencies in September was the termination of attempts to keep the price of the Radeon RX 6600 XT at 500 euros. The price of the video card is currently aiming for 600 euros and will probably exceed this mark. Thus, the Radeon RX 6600 XT with an initially high recommended price and AMD promises of good availability is sold at least one and a half times more expensive.



Image source Videocardz

AMD is expected to release its simpler Radeon RX 6600 before the end of this year. But it is already clear that this step will not in any way affect the negative situation on the market. Theoretically, the range of companies should already include desktop 3D accelerators like the Radeon RX 6500 or GeForce RTX 3050, but they are not even visible on the horizon.