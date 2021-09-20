IndyCar: Roman Grosjean takes the podium at Laguna Seca

Roman Grosjean finished third in the Monterey Grand Prix at the famous Californian Laguna Seca circuit – the third podium for a Formula 1 veteran in his debut season at IndyCar.

Eyewitnesses of yesterday’s race noticed that the audience in the stands of the autodrome enthusiastically greeted not only the winner, Colton Hertha, the driver of Andretti Autosport, but also Grosjean – he also got a lot of applause. American fans clearly liked the aggressive driving style that distinguishes Roman.

At the final stage of the race, when it was already clear that Hertha was on the way to victory, and Alex Palou was driving second, Grosjean made some bright overtakes, which made him the star of the Sunday show. The public appreciated how beautifully he outflanked Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward on the outer radius in Turn 4, and then beat Chip Ganassy Racing’s Jimmy Johnson in a tricky Corkscrew.

“The way the fans accept me is simply difficult to describe in words,” said Roman. – It’s just incredible. Already when I first took the podium in Indianapolis, the ovation was such that I almost burst into tears, although this rarely happens to me. I could not imagine such a thing!

There would be no fans, we would not be racing. The public is an important part of what we do. What she gives me is incredibly valuable, so I want to dedicate this podium to her. “

In the race, Roman started 13th, while the Dale Coyne Racing team chose the tactic of three pit stops, and it worked. On the 19th lap, he even became the leader of the race, becoming the only one of its participants, except for Colton Hurta, who succeeded. Grosjean again led the race on lap 69, leading in total for four laps out of 95. At the same time, he made 27 overtakes on the track and eventually won back 10 positions.

He made his final pit stop on lap 73, after which he returned to the track in seventh. In 20 laps, he played 22 seconds, and it even seemed that in the last laps he would be able to catch up with the leaders. But when he overtook Johnson at the Corkscrew corner, contact was made between their cars – fortunately, both were able to continue moving, but vibrations began on Grosjean’s Dallara.

“I was determined to overtake, but Jimmy, I think, did not see me,” commented Grosjean. – He tried to protect Alex Palou, his partner, from me, so he attacked at the limit, and there was contact between the machines. In the Corkscrew corner, I got ahead of many rivals, like Zanardi did in his time, which is not bad! “

The final race of the season will take place next weekend on the street circuit in Long Beach, California, where Roman will also have a good chance of excellence.