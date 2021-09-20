Insanely popular in Russia, Samsung smartphones began to break for no reason. The company is idle





Users of the Galaxy A50 and A51 smartphones, which are very popular in Russia, began to complain about unreasonable constant freezes and reboots of devices. In some cases, devices hang right on the boot screen. Samsung does not solve the problem, and in the services of the company they say that it is necessary to change the system board.

Something is wrong with smartphones

Samsung smartphones of the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series were struck by an unexpected defect. A number of models for no apparent reason began to reboot and freeze during the most normal use.

At the time of publication of the material, only residents of India complained about such problems. The Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A51 devices began to break.

Smartphones of both lines are also represented in Russia. For example, according to the company M.video-Eldorado at the end of the third quarter of 2019, Galaxy A50 entered the top five best-selling smartphones. Currently, there is a Galaxy A51 in Russian retail, which replaced the A50 in December 2019.

As for the Galaxy M, this series began its march around the world in January 2019, and India was the first country to introduce these devices. They replaced the budget Galaxy J mobile phones.

The ultra-high popularity of the Galaxy A50 did not save it from bootloop and freezes

SamMobile experts believe that since only residents of India complain about problems with Galaxy M and Galaxy A, the root of evil is most likely hidden only in devices intended for distribution only in this country. However, this cannot be asserted with certainty – freezes may appear in devices used in other countries.

Repairs at your own expense

Messages about problems with devices Galaxy A and Galaxy M began to appear on the official Samsung forum. One of them was created by a user under a pseudonym CrazyBoy28…

The post appeared on the Samsung forum on June 19, 2021. This means that the situation with freezes and reboots of South Korean mobile phones arose at least three months ago.

However, at the time of publication of the material, Samsung did not react in any way to the situation. As a result, it is not yet clear what caused the problem – poorly tested firmware or hardware conflicting with software.

All of the listed Samsung devices that started to freeze and reboot have something in common besides the company logo on the case. They are based on the Exynos 9611 and 9610 processors designed and manufactured by Samsung itself. It is not yet clear whether this is due to the manifested “ailments”.

Also, SamMobile experts noted that in none of the known cases, resetting the device to factory settings with the loss of all personal data did not help get rid of freezes and reboots.

While Samsung has not responded to requests from users in India, employees of its official service centers, on the contrary, expressed a genuine desire to help them. They announced their readiness to rest their phones if they paid $ 100 (7336 rubles at the exchange rate of the Central Bank for September 20, 2021).

The repairmen appreciated the work of replacing the system board of the device at this amount. In their opinion, this action will solve the problem. As SamMobile writes, no one has yet provided proof of the correctness (or wrongness) of the repairmen – users are not ready to part with their $ 100 with a 50% probability of the futility of replacing the board.

We add that users of Galaxy A and Galaxy M devices have encountered bootloop before. For example, in mid-April 2020, this happened with many Galaxy M31 owners, and at the beginning of the same month – with A70 users. In both cases, raw firmware was to blame.

The situation is getting worse

While users complain about rare cases of spontaneous freezing of Samsung Galaxy M and Galaxy A smartphones, others insist that this happens to them quite often. The same goes for periodic freezes.

Some users claim that what is happening prevents them from using their devices comfortably. But all of them, one might say, were lucky – their devices, at least for the time being, are still functioning.

In some cases, frequent reboots have led to firmware issues. Phones began to go into a cyclic reboot, freezing on the Samsung logo display screen and not launching Android. In other words, they “caught” bootloop – a failure that occurs when the firmware of a mobile phone does not work correctly.