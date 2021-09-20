Insider: Microsoft will show Hellblade 2 at The Game Awards 2021, the game will be bigger than the first part

New Demo of Dark Action Adventure Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II from the studio Ninja theory may take place at the awards ceremony The Game Awards 2021 December.

An insider and editor of the GamesBeat portal told about this in a recent issue of his podcast. Jeff Grubb…

When asked by one of the viewers if Hellblade 2 could be counted on to appear at The Game Awards, Grubb said the odds were very good. According to him, Microsoft’s current plan is to show the project before the end of this year …

Besides, Grubb confirmed that compared to the first part, the sequel will be a larger game. …

Q: “Do you think we will see Hellblade 2 at The Game Awards and how much it will change in scale compared to the first part, which was quite short.” Answer: “The game will be bigger and I think we can see it at The Game Awards. There is a very good chance. I guess the plan [Microsoft] is to show it later this year. “

The sequel to Hellblade was announced alongside Xbox series x almost two years ago on TGA 2019… Since then, the developers have shown various fragments of the game several times at the production stages, however, it has not yet come to a full presentation of the gameplay.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is powered by Unreal Engine 5 exclusively for Xbox Series X | S and PC. According to rumors, the release will take place no earlier than 2023.

