Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards will be released in reference and custom versions, and XeSS technology will appear even on embedded

The head of the Intel graphics division Raja Koduri took part in an interview with the Japanese ASCII site, where he answered a number of questions about the Xe-HPG graphics architecture, as well as discrete Arc Alchemist graphics cards based on it, which are expected to be released in the first quarter of next year.

When asked why the company chose TSMC N6 manufacturing process instead of its own Intel 7 for the GPU Arc Alchemist, Koduri replied that the company simply was not ready to mass-produce discrete GPUs. Intel does not want to sacrifice its own power, occupied by the release of central processors, for example, the same upcoming Alder Lake.

“Before starting the design, it was important for us to determine which workflow will be used to manufacture the GPU. At that time, Intel’s advanced capacities did not have sufficient reserves for these purposes. “, – said Koduri.

Intel has not yet decided whether the successor to Arc Alchemist will be built on Intel’s own process technology or whether the company will again turn to a contract manufacturer. However, the new Intel graphics cards are likely to use a more advanced node, since they will have to somehow match the future GPU RDNA 3 architectures from AMD and NVIDIA Lovelace, which are rumored to be based on TSMC’s 5nm process technology.

Koduri also confirmed once again that all currently existing Intel Xe architectures, for example, the same Xe-LP, will receive support for XeSS intelligent image scaling technology. However, in the same Xe-LP, the technology will rely on DP4a instructions, and not on special XMX matrix engines as part of graphics cores, as in discrete Arc Alchemist video cards. The efficiency of XeSS in this case will be lower, but it will still provide an increase in performance even for such low-power graphics solutions.

“XeSS technology will be ‘backward compatible’. In other words, the already released Iris Xe DG1 graphics card will also receive its support. In addition, XeSS will also work with the integrated graphics of 11th Gen Intel Core (Tiger Lake) processors. “, – the ASCII portal quotes the words of Koduri.

Koduri hinted that video cards based on the Xe-HPG architecture will not receive support for bundles from several GPUs, similar to NVIDIA SLI and AMD Crossfire. Both of these technologies are practically not used today. And not only because they do not provide a significant increase in performance, but also because it is currently very difficult and expensive to get two identical GPUs from the same manufacturer. Intel clearly has no plans to compete in the dying multi-GPU market.

The most interesting part of the interview related to the company’s plans to release discrete Arc Alchemist graphics cards together with its partners. Koduri confirmed that Intel already offers graphics accelerators in the reference design to other manufacturers and is discussing with them the possibility of issuing cards in both standard and non-standard form. By the way, Intel previously showed one of the reference designs of the Arc Alchemist accelerator during a special event with the participation of thousands of illuminated drones. This is the same card that was previously leaked.

“My partners and I think the ODM versions of the maps will be different. This approach will attract the maximum interest of buyers “, – said Koduri.

When asked the head of Intel’s graphics division if the company plans to release professional graphics cards like NVIDIA (Quadro) and AMD Radeon Pro as part of the Arc Alchemist series, Koduri replied that Alchemist will be introduced to the professional graphics market and will be able to efficiently work with applications such as 3ds Max. While this answer does not confirm that Intel is going to release the Arc Pro series of graphics cards, there is no reason for the company not to do so, unless, of course, it plans to use all of TSMC’s allocated capacity exclusively for the production of gaming accelerators.