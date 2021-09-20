Intel commissions TSMC to release Xe-HPG video cores due to lack of production capacity

Japanese ASCII web site interviewed Raja Koduri, head of Intel’s graphics division. He answered a series of questions regarding the Xe-HPG architecture, which will debut in the Arc Alchemist 3D accelerators in the first quarter of 2022. For example, foreign colleagues decided to find out why TSMC 6nm technology will be used instead of Intel 7 for the GPU release.



Raja Koduri demonstrates Intel Xe-HPG GPU

According to Raja, Intel’s production facilities are corny not ready for mass production of graphics cores: “First, it was necessary to determine the production capacity of the process, which can be counted on at the beginning of development, and the improved Intel process did not yet have sufficient volume.” In the case of Intel 7 technology, discrete GPUs would have to compete for production capacity with Alder Lake consumer CPUs and Sapphire Rapids server CPUs.

Mr. Koduri confirmed that Intel XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) scaling technology will work not only on Xe-HPG 3D accelerators, but also on GPUs with Xe-LP architecture. This includes Iris Xe and Iris Xe Max discrete graphics, as well as integrated graphics from Tiger Lake processors. He also made it clear that Intel is not interested in its own analogue of AMD Crossfire and Nvidia SLI technologies.



Engineering sample of the Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card

As for the desktop video cards Arc Alchemist, then Intel has already provided its AIB partners with documentation on the reference design of new products. Alternative design devices will also be available for sale, which Raji says will generate more consumer interest. On store shelves, both variants of video cards, apparently, will arrive at the same time.