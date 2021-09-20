Intel Core i9-12900K shows performance growth with disabling small cores / News / Overclockers.ua

A fresh leak from Asian informants shows an interesting feature of the future Intel Core i9-12900K desktop flagship. With the array of energy-efficient cores disabled, its single-core performance in the Geekbench 5 test was more than 2050 points, while in previous leaks the Core i9-12900K gained about 1900 points. You need to understand that we have unverified information about an unreleased product, nevertheless, there is a rational grain in this.

If you look at the competitors, then the Core i9-11900K is capable of reaching 1850-1900 points in nominal mode, and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X performs with an indicator in the region of 1700 points. As we remember, the new Core i9-12900K model is equipped with 8 large cores (P-core) on the Golden Cove architecture and 8 small Gracemont cores (E-Core). At least due to the new architecture, the Core i9-12900K should feel good in a number of tasks.

In the event of a hypothetical shutdown of the E-Core cores, they cease to consume electricity and divert the resources of other CPU units to themselves. Although the main gain in performance should come from energy redistribution and expansion of thermal limits for large P-cores. Therefore, it is not surprising that, according to an insider, the Core i9-12900K is gaining 8% growth almost out of the blue.

A source:

ElChapuzasInformatico