Intel threatens to ban consumer processor sales in China

In the Celestial Empire, the litigation between Intel and the Institute of Microelectronics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMECAS) continues. Back in 2018, the organization accused the chip maker of patent infringement on technologies related to the production of FinFET transistors. The sixth hearing in which Intel was unable to prove the inconsistency of the accusations ended recently.

In compensation for patent infringement, the Institute of Microelectronics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences demands from the corporation two hundred million yuan (equivalent to ~ $ 31 million). But more importantly, Intel’s defeat means a ban on the sale in China of consumer processors that use the aforementioned technologies. All current Intel Core CPUs fall into this category, starting with the 22nm Ivy Bridge family. The ban will remain in effect until the parties reach a license agreement.

“This decision can be appealed, and Intel hopes that the courts will balance Intel’s objections to the invalidity of the claimed patent,” a spokesman for the chip maker told Tom’s Hardware.

It is fair to say that Intel still achieved some success, proving that some of the claims were unfounded. At the same time, IMECAS accused the chip maker of infringing two more patents related to the sale and production of Core i3 processors and MOSFET technology. Intel is no stranger to litigation, so we can expect these cases to drag on for quite some time.