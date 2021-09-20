IPhones will fold. What is known

The first foldable iPhone will have to wait until 2023. Network sources call this particular year the most likely for the release of Apple’s new items, writes GizChina. It is already known that the company is working on two smartphones, which are similar in design to the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

The flexible panel is helped by LG, which has experience and expertise in flexible matrix manufacturing. At the moment, there is a prototype of a 7.5-inch screen with thin bezels around the perimeter. Apple’s novelty could be the first on the market to receive a new type of OLED panel.

Interestingly, previously well-known industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also announced that the foldable iPhone would arrive in 2023, but named Samsung Display as a supplier of an 8-inch OLED display. According to his forecast, shipments of iPhones with flexible displays in 2023 should be 15-20 million units.

At first, Apple will not be able to beat Samsung in the foldable niche, analysts predict. Even after the release of the foldable iPhone, the South Korean giant’s share will not fall below 75%, but that may change in the future. A total of 90 million foldable smartphones are expected to hit the market in 2023, and in 2025 – 100 million.

