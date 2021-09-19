“It takes me a few hours to figure out what happened.”

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho summed up the match against Verona (2: 3), the first lost by his team this season.
– I knew that Verona is a very high-quality team, which is difficult to play against, especially when a psychological reaction follows after a change of coach, which we saw today, – said the DAZN coach. – Tudor’s football style is very similar to what Verona played last season with Ivan Djuric.
– We made efforts, I can’t complain about the dedication, but we lost a lot of martial arts. Verona played more intensely. I need to spend a few hours working on the video to understand what happened, added the Portuguese.
