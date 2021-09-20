Italy shocked Europe: it arrived without Zaitsev and Juantorena, but took the “gold” with a new young gang

The average age of the team is 22 years.

For the first time since 2005, volleyball players of the Italian national team became European champions, having won all nine matches in the tournament. In a dramatic finale, the team Ferdinando de Giorgi in a tie-break she snatched victory from Slovenia.

Russian played for the Italian national team at the Tokyo Olympics Ivan Zaitsev, Cuban Osmani Juantorena and Czech Jiri Kovar… Fans of other teams chuckled at this, noting the crisis in the once great volleyball power and the aftermath of the large number of legionnaires in the Italian league. But the European Championship has shown that Italy has a new generation of young and talented players who are able to bring the national team back to the ranks of the world leaders. The first step on this path has been taken.

Yuri Romano / photo (hereinafter): cev.eu

JOKER ROMANO

When the Slovenes took the lead 4: 1 at the beginning of the fourth set, it seemed that they could no longer be stopped. They worked wonders on the back line, and Clemen Chebul made two blocks and scored after an amazing pass Tina Urnauta, who, imitating a pipe, pulled out three blockers and gave the ball to his partner on a clean net.

Ferdinando de Giorgi at that moment showed himself to be a real maestro. Immediately after this emotional episode, he took time out so that his guys would not psychologically break down, and then instead of a diagonal Giulio Pinali released Yuri Romano… This replacement has become key. 24-year-old Romano, who played in the Italian Serie A2 last season, started banging balls tirelessly – 6 out of 7 (86%) in attack per set! Slovenes suffered with one left-handed person Alessandro Michieletto, and then there were two of them.

At the same time, the Slovenes themselves began to slip in the attack, but their main problem was the reception. Daniele Lavia made three consecutive aces innings in Chebul’s area of ​​responsibility and the score of 14:13 turned into 17:13.

Clemen Chebul at the reception

Command Alberto Giuliani continued to fight and could even equalize, but the substitute Fabio Ricci with the first touch, he closed the Urnaut block (22:20) – de Giorgi again demonstrated excellent coaching instinct.

In the very opening of the tie-break, the Slovenes again rushed after their dream (3: 0), but Romano scored twice after the break and made an ace – 3: 3. He finished the game with 90% conversion rate (9/10) – fantastic substitution! But the main character of the shortened set was still 19-year-old Mikieletto. Block Tonceku Stern (6: 5), two accurate attacks (7: 6, 8: 7), a rolling ball for Lavia (9: 7) and two consecutive aces innings to Urnauta (10: 7, 11: 7). The Slovenes have not moved away from this.

SLOVENIA LOST THE THIRD FINAL IN A ROW

Slovenes are insanely sorry! The third Euro final – and the third defeat. In 2015, they lost in the decisive match to France (0: 3), and in 2019 – to Serbia (1: 3). The Slovenes have a well-played roster and a strong team character, they fearlessly fight against any opponent, but every time they are a little lacking to reach the trophy.

In the finals, they seem to be physically hooked in the late sets, which is not surprising given all the tension and tough semi-finals with Poland the day before. While Italy refreshed its roster during the final, Slovenia did not – it is still a team of one six, in which only the setter can change. Slovenia faced similar difficulties in the summer, when the team, after a brilliant group stage, did not have enough strength for the Final Four of the League of Nations.

Jan Kozamernik and Tine Urnaut

For sporty Italy, this season has turned out to be incredibly successful. First, the Euro was won by the football team, then the volleyball players achieved similar success, and now the men’s volleyball team has won the title of continental champion. Which before the start of the tournament was not among the main contenders for medals. The list of favorites was opened by Poland, Russia, France, Serbia and Slovenia. Hardly anyone expected that the heavily updated Italian team would be so good.

“THE GUYS WERE ENDURED AND WERE NOT BROKEN”

“We are having a generational change: delicate, difficult, but also stimulating to me. We are starting to blaze a new path. We need to stay high, building our identity day after day, game after game. We must re-gain authority, ”de Giorgi said before the tournament.

While the Italian national team played in Tokyo under the leadership of Gianlorenzo Blengini, de Giorgi has already held a training camp with candidates for a trip to the Euro. From the Olympic team, he invited only six volleyball players to the team. Among them were not two bright stars of the national team in recent years – Ivan Zaitsev underwent surgery on his knee, and Osmani Juantoren finished his career in the national team. De Giorgi deliberately refused other players.

Ferdinando de Giorgi

As a result, Italy had the youngest squad for the Euro. The average age of the team is 22 years, and the average age of the starting six is ​​24 years. Oldest at base 29-year-old blocker Simone Anzani, and the youngest are the sideplayers Mikieletto (19) and Lavia (21).

Despite their youth, the Italians proved to be a team with good game discipline. Instability could be expected, but they did not have major disruptions or recessions. They calmly got out of critical situations, which they demonstrated a couple of times in the final. De Giorgi has built a tough band that annoys opponents with great defense, dominates the block and shows balanced attacking play.

“I am immensely happy! This is a victory that we very much desired. The guys had to endure, but they did not break. They showed that they are a real team: close-knit, able to help each other and unite at the most difficult moment. The fact that the bench was crucial is the most striking evidence of my words: this is a truly great team, ”de Giorgi said after the match.

JANELLI BECAME THE KEY FIGURE OF THE NEW TEAM

Italian experts note de Giorgi’s work in terms of transforming the binder Simone Gianelli… If in the old Italian team he was in the shadow of the main stars, now he has become the central figure of the project. And it obviously did him good. Gianelli has shown himself to be both a liaison and a team leader. Fefe himself is a great binder in the past and seems to have found the right approach to Gianelli.

Simone Gianelli

The captain of the Italians was recognized as the MVP of the tournament. In this team, he really was the most valuable and irreplaceable player. And also the best serving. It was in this arrangement that the Italians took the most break balls – both thanks to the captain’s variable and complex serve, and due to the strong blocking line Anzani – Micheletto – Pinali / Romano.

Before the European Championship, we wrote that “Italy, which is not dominated by the result, can shoot if it is lucky with the playoff grid.” Latvia and Germany in the first rounds really turned out to be passing rivals, but Serbia and Slovenia are the top teams. One cannot speak of an accident of this success, especially since the Italians beat the same Slovenes in the group (3: 0).

Another thing is that now Italy had the effect of novelty, the rivals probably did not fully understand what to expect from this team. It seems that the Slovenes were not ready for Romano at all. A completely different team came to the Euro than it was in Tokyo. For the team itself, this was a plus. The new trainer is always inspiring, and the newbies plow with triple energy.

Winning the Euro, the Italians saved the season and showed that their strategy of placing the second squad in the League of Nations in the long term still led to success, as in the case of the women’s team. In the Olympic season, the Euro can be called a consolation tournament, but for this particular roster of Italy it is a grand triumph.

Europe championship. The final

Slovenia – Italy – 2: 3 (25:22, 20:25, 25:20, 20:25, 11:15)

September 19th. Katowice. Arena “Spodek”. 7000 spectators. Judge Marosek (Poland).

Slovenia: Ropret (3), Urnaut (10), Kozamernik (8), Stern T. (14), Chebul (14), Payenck (16) – start, Kovacic (libero), Shket (1), Stolekar (0), Mozic (0), Vincic (0), Klobuchar (0).

Italy: Galassi (6), Gianelli (3), Micheletto (17), Anzani (9), Pinali (12), Lavia (21) – start, Balaso (libero), Piccinelli (libero), Recine (0), Romano (11), Ricci (2).

Points – 101: 107, serve – 9:12, attack – 49:59, block – 8:10, errors – 26:35.

