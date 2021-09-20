Ivan Shtyl won gold and bronze at the World Kayaking and Canoeing Championships in Denmark – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

In Copenhagen, on Lake Bagsverd, the world championship in rowing and canoeing ended. The competition brought together athletes from 56 countries. The Russian national team included the Olympic medalist, multiple world champion Ivan Shtyl, who won gold and bronze medals.

The rowers competed for sets of awards in 28 types of programs. At the World Championships, for the first time, a new discipline was officially held in mixed canoe doubles at a distance of 200 meters.

According to the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports of the Primorsky Territory, the mixed crew of a canoe-two – Ivan Shtyl and Irina Andreeva – won gold medals at a distance of 200 meters, overcoming it in 39.10 seconds. The second place was taken by the Poles, the third by the Hungarians.

“This season was difficult for me, as well as for the Russian national team. But the final day is rich in results, I hope that next season we will draw the right conclusions, ”said Ivan Shtyl.

In addition, the canoe-four, which included Pavel Petrov, Mikhail Pavlov, Viktor Melantyev and Ivan Shtyl, won a bronze medal in the 500-meter distance.

According to the results of the World Championship, the Russian national team took fourth place in the overall team standings with three gold and five bronze medals. The first are Hungarians, the second are Belarusians, and the third are Ukrainians. In terms of the total number of awards, the first place belongs to Hungary, followed by Russia and Belarus.

It is noted that for Ivan Shtyl, this gold medal at the World Championship has already become the 17th.