Japanese cryptocurrency exchange TaoTao will resume XRP trading | Blockchain24

The XRP token, Ripple, has won another re-listing victory in Japan, where the coin will once again be available for trading on the TaoTao crypto exchange later this month.

According to the official announcement, Tao Tao said the coin will be available on September 22nd after a maintenance period. The firm added that in addition to spot trading, the coin will also be “available” for margin trading and leveraged trading. Like many other international exchanges, a large number of Japanese trading platforms have ruled out or “temporarily suspended” XRP trading after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicted Ripple executives claiming they “knowingly” sold XRP as ” unregistered security “.

Ripple contested this claim and a protracted legal battle ensued, with no signs of victory or defeat on either side. But XRP adoption rates remain strong in Japan, where Ripple’s presence has been strengthened by its close relationship with SBI Group, the Japanese financial conglomerate that owns TaoTao. SBI bought TaoTao in 2020 from its SoftBank competitor Yahoo Japan. Earlier this month, he announced plans to merge the TaoTao platform with its own crypto exchange SBI VC Trade. The latter already offers XRP trading, in addition to Bitcoin and three other major altcoins.

The news follows another XRP coup in Japan. Rakuten Wallet resumed XRP trading on September 8. Exchange rivals such as GMO Coin and BitBank are also considering listing the token.

However, it’s no surprise that SBI subsidiary is adding support for XRP – after all, SBI is one of Ripple’s closest partners. Both firms operate cross-border money transfer platform SBI Ripple Asia, and SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao is a member of Ripple’s board of directors. SBI has even issued XRP bonuses to its shareholders, and its esports team pays its list in XRP.