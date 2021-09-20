Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway on the set in New York

May, New York, Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto walk down the street and talk emotionally in the way that the closest people – husband and wife – can only argue. A new series is being filmed in the city – WeCrashed, in which the Oscar-winning actress and famous musician and artist played an ambitious married couple – Adam and Rebecca Neumann, cousin of actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The story of the mini-series is based on real events. Taken from the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, which details the story of the founding and collapse of WeWork, a coworking network.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway WeWork, which provides space for aspiring businessmen and provides office services, is one of the most expensive among startups. Having started work in 2010, the Neimans managed to attract almost $ 13 billion in investor funds. But in 2019, the company and its founders found themselves at the center of a scandal. The authoritative Wall Street Journal published a large investigation that criticized the company’s management, its business model and its ability to generate profits. The article also went to the founders of the company personally. So, the material said that Rebecca Neumann “could have been fired because she did not like their energy,” and Adam assured that he “intends to become the president of the world.”

In the mini-series, on which famous screenwriters Lee Eisenberg, Drew Crevello, and directors John Recua and Glenn Ficarra are working, they will show the story of the creation and collapse of the startup, and tell what caused the conflict between the spouses.